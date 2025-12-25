"Finally an honest politician": Internet reacts after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claims "next year will be even worse" in recent speech

ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 16: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waits to welcome UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Palazzo Chigi on December 16, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political party organised a four-day political festival in the Italian capital. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Giorgia Meloni, who has been serving as the Prime Minister of Italy since 2022, recently grabbed attention after part of her speech went viral. According to New York Post, Meloni, during her year-end Christmas address at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, explained that 2025 had been a difficult year for everyone but predicted that 2026 would be much worse. This prompted a range of reactions from people on X, with one person writing:

Giorgia Meloni just last week organized a charity sale event for presents she had previously received from various prominent people. According to The Guardian, she sold over 250 items, including a statue of Argentinian President Javier Milei, along with items left by previous Prime Ministers.

More from Giorgia Meloni's address about the difficulties of the upcoming year, as people react to her message

Giorgia Meloni, during her appearance at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, December 22, explained that 2025 had been difficult for all, but she predicted that the upcoming year of 2026 would be even more challenging in many ways. During her address, Meloni said:

"[It] has been tough for all of us. Don't worry, because next year will be much worse. So get adequate rest during these holidays, because we must continue to provide answers to this extraordinary nation."

She further added:

According to Reuters, Giorgia Meloni's comments come as the Italian Government gears up to seek an extension of parliamentary approval to send military arms to Ukraine. A faction of the government led by Matteo Salvini has continued to question the continued military aid to Ukraine, which has been in conflict with Russia since 2022.

Giorgia Meloni's comments has gone viral on social media, with fans reacting in different ways. Some people appreciate her honesty, while others questioned her reasoning. One person wrote:

According to The Sunday Times, the Italian national anthem has undergone a small change. Giorgia Meloni's Government recently approved the removal of the final word of the national anthem, which previously ended with si, translated as "yes." Earlier, the anthem ended with the line, "We are ready to die, we are ready to die, Italy has called! Yes." Now, the final "yes" shall no longer be said. This change to the national anthem was sung on Tuesday before her speech at the Presidency of Council of Ministers.