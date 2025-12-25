Will Certified Oil be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

Certified Oil (Image via Instagram / @certifiedoil)

Certified Oil will stay open on Christmas Day in 2025. Christmas is here and many are wondering whether stores are open to purchase anything at any time.

Most convenience stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, but make sure you check the hours of the stores. We listed some stores that are open and closed on December 25.

Stores open on Christmas Day 2025

Here are the list of stores open on Christmas:

Certified Oil – Open during normal business hours

Cumberland Farms – Open during normal business hours

Fastrac – Open during normal business hours

Kwik Shop – Open during normal business hours

Kum & Go – Open (hours vary by location)

Loaf ‘N Jug – Open during normal business hours

Minit Mart – Open during normal business hours

Quik Stop – Open during normal business hours

Pilot Flying J – Open 24 hours

7-Eleven – Most locations open 24/7, some with adjusted hours

Sprint convenience stores – Open during normal business hours

Tom Thumb Convenience Stores – Open during normal business hours

Turkey Hill – Open during normal business hours

Wawa – Open, with select locations operating modified hours

Stores closed on Christmas Day 2025

Some retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day 2025. Here is a short list of stores closed on Christmas:

Ace Hardware

American Eagle

Apple

Athleta

Banana Republic

Bath & Body Works

Barnes & Noble

Belk

Best Buy

Bloomingdale’s

Burlington

Dillard’s

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Gap

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JCPenney

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Pottery Barn

REI

Ross Stores

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Off 5th

Sephora

Sierra

Staples

Stop & Shop

The Home Depot

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

True Value

Ulta

UPS

Whole Foods

These are the stores closed on Christmas 2025.