Will Certified Oil be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

Certified Oil (Image via Instagram / @certifiedoil)
Certified Oil will stay open on Christmas Day in 2025. Christmas is here and many are wondering whether stores are open to purchase anything at any time.
Most convenience stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, but make sure you check the hours of the stores. We listed some stores that are open and closed on December 25.
Stores open on Christmas Day 2025
Here are the list of stores open on Christmas:
- Certified Oil – Open during normal business hours
- Cumberland Farms – Open during normal business hours
- Fastrac – Open during normal business hours
- Kwik Shop – Open during normal business hours
- Kum & Go – Open (hours vary by location)
- Loaf ‘N Jug – Open during normal business hours
- Minit Mart – Open during normal business hours
- Quik Stop – Open during normal business hours
- Pilot Flying J – Open 24 hours
- 7-Eleven – Most locations open 24/7, some with adjusted hours
- Sprint convenience stores – Open during normal business hours
- Tom Thumb Convenience Stores – Open during normal business hours
- Turkey Hill – Open during normal business hours
- Wawa – Open, with select locations operating modified hours
Stores closed on Christmas Day 2025
Some retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day 2025. Here is a short list of stores closed on Christmas:
- Ace Hardware
- American Eagle
- Apple
- Athleta
- Banana Republic
- Bath & Body Works
- Barnes & Noble
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale’s
- Burlington
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Gap
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kirkland’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pottery Barn
- REI
- Ross Stores
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Saks Off 5th
- Sephora
- Sierra
- Staples
- Stop & Shop
- The Home Depot
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- True Value
- Ulta
- UPS
- Whole Foods
These are the stores closed on Christmas 2025.