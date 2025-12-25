Times Square billboard saying “Jesus is Palestinian” during Christmas rebuked by tourists as "divisive"

An aerial view of New Year's Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, or the ADC, has put up a billboard in Times Square in New York for Christmas, which is garnering criticism and has sparked intense debate. The ad features a billboard that reads,

“Jesus is Palestinian.”

On another side, the billboard wishes readers a “Merry Christmas.”

The ADC has put up another billboard in New York, which displays a Quranic verse that speaks about the birth of Jesus.

In an Instagram post highlighting its two billboards, the ADC put up images with text that stated,

“Beyond consumerism, we center unity, heritage and Palestine.”

While speaking about the intent behind putting up the billboards, the ADC added,

“Using these billboards we: ﻿﻿Reclaim the truth, honoring the Palestinian refugee born in Bethlehem. Challenge the ongoing erasure of Palestinian identity, culture, and rootedness to the land. ﻿﻿Highlight the reverence for Jesus in Islam, fostering interfaith understanding against forces that seek to divide us. ﻿﻿Proudly assert our truth in the most visible public space, refusing silence.”

The organization also stated,

“ADC remains committed to defending the rights, heritage and dignity of the Palestinian people and all marginalized communities. We will ensure their stories are recognized, their humanity protected, and their resilience celebrated - not just during the holidays, but every day of the year.”

The ADC’s message for Christmas on Times Square was not appreciated by tourists who shared their criticism

The ADC has displayed its message on Times Square in New York during a time when tourists flock to the city to enjoy its offerings during the holiday. According to The New York Post, tourists and other viewers shared their criticism of the billboard and called it incendiary.

The news publication noted that Sam Kept, an English tourist, said,

“It’s quite a divisive message, if you’re pro-Palestinian, you’d find it OK…It’s probably not a good time in the world to have that up. It’s inflammatory.”

As per The New York Post, Kept’s wife added,

“It’s trying to stir the pot, isn’t it?”

The criticism spread online, and the billboard’s display was shared on social media. A netizen slammed the billboard on X, and claimed,

“‘Divisive’ is putting it mildly. It’s a lie. Jesus was as ‘Palestinian’ as Julius Caesar was ‘Italian.’ You can’t retroactively apply a name given by Romans to a Jewish man who died before the name existed. Those proclaiming this need to stop erasing Jewish history to suit a modern political narrative.”

One netizen claimed that the billboard was more than “divisive.” The netizen wrote on X,

“This isn’t ‘divisive’ - it’s a lie and disrespectful to a religious holiday. This billboard insults Christians on Christmas. In New York.”

This isn’t “divisive” - it’s a lie and disrespectful to a religious holiday.

This billboard insults Christians on Christmas. In New York. — Jenny (@jshakov) December 25, 2025

Another internet user, however, took to X to add to the debate and contended,

“History is Inflammatory, cry me a river, snowflake”

Meanwhile, the ADC’s National Executive Director Adeb Ayoub spoke to The New York Post about the billboard and, while claiming it was intended to spark conversation and debate, said,

“There’s a lot more similarities between Arabs and Muslims and Christians in this country than others want to allow us to believe and there are similarities and there is a fear of culture, shared religion…Most of the Americans in this country are Christian and the birthplace of Christianity is Palestine. If people wanna go back and forth and debate it, then great, the billboard sparked debate. At least you’re having a conversation about it.”

He also told the publication that the billboard intends to keep “America First” in its campaign.