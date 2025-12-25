"Peak billionaire eccentricity": Netz react as Telegram founder Pavel Durov offers to fund IVF for women to get pregnant using his donated sperm

A Moscow-based fertility clinic has stored Pavel Durov's sperm (Image via Getty)

Pavel Durov recently announced that he would pay for the IVF treatment of all the women under the age of 37. The Telegram CEO promised a lot of other things while appearing for an interview on Lex Fridman’s podcast in October this year.

According to the New York Post, Durov has offered his sperm to those women who are ready to take the opportunity. Pavel previously claimed, during a conversation with Le Point magazine in June 2025, that he has 100 children and is the father of six more kids, born to three different partners.

During the podcast conversation, Pavel Durov revealed that his children are going to have a share of his assets in the future. However, he addressed the specific conditions that are necessary to get access, as he said:

“As long as they can establish their shared DNA with me, someday maybe in 30 years from now.”

The Washington Post stated that many women have begun visiting a Moscow-based fertility clinic called AltraVita since 2024, where Pavel’s sperm is available. The same year, Durov revealed in a Telegram post that he had been donating sperm since 2010, adding that he discontinued it at one point.

Meanwhile, netizens shared their reactions to the latest news on X (formerly Twitter). One of them described Pavel Durov’s actions as a common pattern for anyone who is a billionaire.

“Peak billionaire eccentricity, solving demographics like a startup side quest,” @MuttMetaX wrote.

The responses continued, with a user claiming that Pavel’s decision is expected to create an ethical and legal debate.

“Durov’s approach bypasses policy but raises ethical and legal questions that could complicate long-term impact,” @casinokrisa said .

Another person wrote that Durov was not considering that his decision might decrease birth rates.

“100+ kids, free IVF, and slicing up $17B for them all? Durov isn’t worried about declining birth rates – he’s the counterattack. Respect or reckless?,” @Seixas_Capital commented .

An individual gave a hilarious reaction by referring to her friends who have multiple kids.

“All my friends in Russia have 2-4 kids in their 30s…I don’t think there is a problem at all,” @AnastasiiaGons1 said .

A reply featured the user saying that Durov’s actions prove that “incentives” can lead to the best solutions.

“Under standard assumptions, this is an interesting example of how incentives can drive unique solutions. I’m less certain about the long-term implications of this arrangement,” @sirshibaninja stated .

Pavel Durov has previously addressed the same topic on another occasion

As mentioned, Pavel Durov opened up about his children during an interview in June this year. A former doctor from AltraVita, which still stores the entrepreneur’s sperm, claimed in a conversation that the patients who visited the clinic have been educated and healthy at the same time.

While speaking to Le Point magazine, the co-founder of the Russian social media platform, VK, said that, as per AltraVita, the path that he has taken is being followed in a few more countries, helping to conceive hundreds of babies.

“I want to specify that I make no difference between my children: there are those who were conceived naturally and those who come from my sperm donations. They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don’t want to tear each other apart after my death,” he added.

Pavel Durov said in the conversation that he wants the kids to establish themselves without depending on anyone and have faith in themselves. Durov revealed that he has already made a will since his job comes with risks.