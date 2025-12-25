Clavicular banned on Kick after appearing to run over a stalker who had harassed him multiple times on stream

Clavicular got reportedly banned from Kick for allegedly running someone over (Image via Instagram/@cavicular0)

Self-proclaimed “looksmax” coach and streamer Branden “Clavicular” Peters has found himself entangled in another controversy.

In a viral clip from his recent IRL (in real life) Kick livestream, the internet personality appears to have allegedly run over a person with his Tesla Cybertruck. A 23-second video capturing the incident appeared on X and has been shared by many accounts. An alleged stalker is seen filming and teasing Clavicular while lying over his vehicle’s hood.

Someone off-camera asks Peters to drive to shake the person off the Cybertruck, seemingly. As the vehicle starts moving, the alleged stalker starts moving sideways and appears to have been run over in the process. Another person off-camera screams, “Oh my god,” and starts crying. After the video went viral, Clavicular reportedly got banned from Kick.

Disclaimer: The following video might be too graphic for some readers.

Clavicular RAN OVER a stalker that tried hopping on his windshield 😳 pic.twitter.com/w4ikrAeUp9 — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) December 25, 2025

In an extended version of the clip that was posted on r/LivestreamFail by u/anyoneelsethere, the streamer asks the other occupants whether the person is dead. One of them replies, “I don’t know,” as Clavicular continues to drive.

A different clip from the stream also emerged on social media, in which the streamer seems to defend his actions.

Clavicular claims to have been acting in self-defense in another video from his Kick stream

Clavicular says he was acting in self-defense as the man jumping on his car was armed pic.twitter.com/ttZKThnO4B — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 25, 2025

The streamer has reportedly been banned from Kick after allegedly running over a stalker. Peters’ channel has remained inaccessible, but multiple clips from his recent stream have emerged on the internet.

In a clip shared by X user @ybnevertweet, Adin Ross is reacting to Clavicular’s stream. Peters is seen talking to someone wearing a reflective safety jacket about the incident, as he says:

"You saw that? Bro, they were surrounding our car.”

When the other person recounts seeing the alleged stalker hopping on Cybertruck’s hood, Clavicular replies:

“Yeah, exactly, I can't see s***. Well, that's why... when you're afraid... Well… I don't know what's going on.”

Peters claims:

“You don't know, there's armed people surrounding my car. Yeah, and they're armed. They all have pistols.”

A person off-camera says, “It’s self-defense,” as Clavicular asserts:

“I see the print popping through their sweatpants when they're pressing us. I see the guy's... I see a pistol..."

Clavicular appears to be talking about killing stream snipers, before allegedly running over a stalker

Another clip from Peters’ recent stream also surfaced on X, Reddit, and other platforms. Clavicular and Mark “MarkyNextDoor” Morales are seen discussing the stream snipers. Marky states:

“Your best course of action is just getting your whip and get the f*** out.”

The streamer responds:

“Yeah I know the best course of action, but I want to kill each and everyone of these guys.”

When Marky adds, “In GTA,” Clavicular replies, “No, I want to.”

According to online claims, the stalker harassed the streamer multiple times before he allegedly ran him over on December 24. After the incident, the stream sniper reportedly remained unresponsive, while Clavicular has yet to issue a statement.