Would Kohl's be open this Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

It's Christmas Day, but some people may still have some last-minute shopping to do. It's a good idea to check holiday store hours before leaving home, as most retail stores are closed for Christmas. Kohl's is no different.

All Kohl's stores are closed on December 25 as part of the Christmas celebration. A company spokesperson confirmed this to USA Today and their holiday store hours are also listed in their store locator on their website.

It means shoppers will need to wait for the stores to open after Christmas to visit their nearest Kohl's. But shopping online is still accessible and available throughout the holidays. Shoppers can browse through their massive collection of new items and seasonal collections.

When are Kohl's stores opening after Christmas

All Kohl's stores are closed on December 25, but they will reopen the following day. Kohl's will be back to normal shopping hours on December 26.

Stores will open at 9 am as usual and will be closed until 10 pm except on Sunday. Their retail stores typically close on Sundays an hour earlier than usual at 9 pm.

Shopping will also not be a problem through the New Year's. Kohl's will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with modified hours unlike its full closure on Christmas Day. Their normal operating hours are from 10 am to 9 pm but hours may vary depending on the location.

Stores were open from 9 am to 7 pm on New Year's Eve last year. Meanwhile, shoppers are free to browse their in-store offers from 10 am to 8 pm on New Year's Day 2025. They can follow the same hours but shoppers can also double-check on their website and specific store location.

More Kohl's holiday deals explored

Some of Kohl's Christmas 2025 deals have ended on Christmas Eve. But there are still plenty of discounts from the store on clothing for men and women, smart gadgets, shoes, skincare, haircare, home essentials, accessories, and more.

Fragrances like the Burberry Mini Goddess & Her perfume sampler set are on sale with a 40% discount. Kitchen must-haves like the rotating waffle maker from Cuisinart are also selling at Kohl's for 40% off at the moment.

Kohl's is also offering an extended return policy to account for holiday gifting, ensuring shoppers "can shop and gift with confidence." Most purchases made from November 1 will have a 90-day return window with some exceptions.

Sephora at Kohl's purchases made from October 31 to December 30 can be returned until January 31. The same policy applies to premium electronics and watches. But items bought using a Kohl's Card will also have a 120-day return window. Returns are also free in-store and most returns are accepted without a receipt.

