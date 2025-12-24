DOJ misses December 19 deadline to release all Jeffrey Epstein Files

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) (C) speaks alongside U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) (L) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has admitted that it missed a congressionally imposed December 19 deadline to turn over all records related to deceased billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, citing newly-discovered documents in the case for the delay.

The documents in question, which the Justice Department had called “voluminous,” were deemed a potential treasure trove of information on Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, but the process was delayed after the agencies found that there were more than one million other documents that might be relevant to the Epstein case.

This is how the Department of Justice is redacting files to cover up for Donald Trump. The top redacted document was released by the DOJ. The bottom identical document was released by a judge during the Biden administration. See the difference? pic.twitter.com/iD1O0Q6X7A — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) December 22, 2025

The discovery came late in the review process and further time is required to evaluate, redact, and prepare the records for release under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last month, according to the department.

The law requires the government to release records related to Epstein and his decades long confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, but also shields any victims or other third parties whose privacy might be at risk.

The DOJ said that its lawyers are “working around the clock” to review the newly discovered material, but cautioned, in light of its volume, that it could take DOJ attorneys “a few more weeks.” The failure to meet the deadline has drawn sharp criticism from members of Congress, including some who helped craft the law.

Political figures and public criticize the US Department of Justice for the deal

A bipartisan coalition of 12 US senators, all but one Democrat, formally requested that the Justice Department’s acting inspector general, Don Berthiaume, investigate why his department failed to adhere to the law in time.

In a letter, the senators said survivors deserved “full disclosure” and disclosure of how the records were being treated.

Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky and a co-sponsor of the transparency act, charged that the DOJ is violating the law both by failing to meet the FISA deadline and engaging in what he described as unwarranted redactions in previous disclosures.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, another of the law's authors, said lawmakers would keep up pressure for full compliance. The news comes after the DOJ already started releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on a rolling basis in advance of its Friday deadline and has been posting multiple batches online over the last week.

Earlier this year, Kash Patel testified under oath that internal files contained no credible information Epstein trafficked young women to anyone other than himself. Today, DOJ released internal emails referring to "10 co-conspirators." pic.twitter.com/bakSMEb4Jv — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 23, 2025

But many of the documents released to date were either already public or so heavily redacted that victims’ advocates and lawmakers expressed frustration.

Newly disclosed material, including transcripts of grand jury testimony and internal notes, has contributed detail to the public record, though critics say that it does not provide enough context and falls short of what Congress wanted.

The delay has also invited political scrutiny. The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, called the Christmas Eve announcement a “news dump” and accused the Trump administration of trying to cover up damaging information, an allegation that the White House has denied.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the department needs to be careful not to identify survivors or release information that would inflict additional harm. He stressed that it's a time-consuming but legally necessary step to redact the names and the sensitive particulars.

The DOJ has not yet set a firm deadline for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Instead, they say the documents will be released on a rolling basis as reviews are finished.