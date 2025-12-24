Would Lowe's be open on Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

COTATI, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: A view of a Lowe's store on May 21, 2025 in Cotati, California. Home improvement giant Lowe's reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with earnings of $2.92 per share, compared to expectations of $2.88 per share. Revenue fell from $21.36 billion one year ago to $20.93 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It's Christmas and some shoppers may still be looking for last-minute Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Or perhaps there's a holiday emergency at home and someone needs home improvement items from Lowe's.

It's important to know their holiday hours to help avoid an unnecessary trip because most retail stores are closed for Christmas Day and Lowe's is no different. All Lowe's locations are closed on December 25 to allow their employees time with family.

This closure is consistent across the retail chain and is advertised on their store locator on their website. It means shoppers will have to wait until after Christmas to shop at the nearest Lowe's and stock up on supplies for their home improvement errands.

When are Lowe's stores opening after Christmas

All Lowe's locations are closed for Christmas Day but will reopen the day after that. Shoppers can visit their local Lowe's location for anything they need in-store starting on December 26. They will be back to their normal operating hours.

Lowe's stores will open at 6 am starting on December 26 and will be closing at the usual 9 pm or 10 pm, depending on the location, except on Sundays. They have limited store hours on Sundays and will only be open from 8 am to 8 pm or 7 am to 9 pm.

The good news is that only December 25 is the 'closed' day for Lowe's for the rest of the holiday season. Their stores will remain open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in modified hours. They will open on reduced hours, with some stores opening from 7 am to 9 pm on New Year's Eve, while others open earlier at 6 am to 6 pm.

It's another 14-hour window to shop at Lowe's on New Year's Day as they start 2026 with varying operating hours. Shoppers are encouraged to check exact holiday hours on the specific Lowe's locations they plan to visit via the official website's store locator.

Shop deals at Lowe's

The Christmas shopping rush may be over, but holiday deals are still available at Lowe's for various home essentials. Their 'December Deal Drops' are still ongoing and customers can shop new limited-time deals every week. They also have a 'Top Gifts' section for those who need last-minute gifting ideas.

Tools for home or for handyman loved ones, like the 20V MX 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Kit from DEWALT, are now on sale with a 35% discount. Grillers like the Performance Series Black and Silver 4-Burner Grill from Char-Broil is also on sale at Lowe's for 15% off.

More holiday deals are available for outdoor tools and equipment, appliances, home decor, and more.

