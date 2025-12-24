"Is that supposed to be a threat?" - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saying 2026 will be much worse than 2025 confuses the internet

FASANO, ITALY - JUNE 13: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends a welcome ceremony on June 13, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. The G7 summit in Puglia, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the seventh held in Italy, gathers leaders from the seven member states, the EU Council, and the EU Commission. Discussions will focus on topics including Africa, climate change, development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, Indo-Pacific economic security, and artificial intelligence. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently delivered a speech on December 23 at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, which garnered massive attention on social media. A portion of Meloni's speech sparked confusion amongst netizens. Many shared their reactions on social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The end of 2025 has been difficult for all of us. Don't worry, because next year will be much worse," said the Italian Prime Minister.

Giorgia Meloni then went about addressing Italians and said,

"So rest properly during these holidays, because we must continue to give answers to this extraordinary nation."

The comment sparked questions and confusion online. While some wondered if she meant it as a threat, others thought it was more of a warning. Here are some reactions found on X in response to Meloni's speech. One user tweeted,

"Is that supposed to be a threat?"

"How does she know that 2026 is going to be worse year?" wondered another X user.

"This lowkey sounds like a threat 😭," wrote a netizen.

While many netizens seemed confused, a few came up with an explanation and claimed that she was just joking. An X user tweeted,

"She was joking, I don't understand why you are aggregating this sh*t as she was serious..."

"It was a cheeky Italian comment. Not to be taken seriously," wrote another one.

"For those wondering, this was what Italy calls a battuta, a sense of humorous satire. So if anyone is 'worried' don't be," claimed a netizen.

Meanwhile, many netizens praised Meloni for her honesty as a politician.

Giorgia Meloni did not provide any premise for her remarks during Tuesday's speech

While Giorgia Meloni's speech garnered attention and sparked confusion amongst netizens, the Italian politician did not provide any premise for the same. According to reports by Tyla, her comments could be related to the structural issues within Italy, including EU constraints as well as public finances.

According to the outlet, she might also be talking about tight reforms or budget pressure. Some netizens assumed that she was hinting at some upcoming political unrest situations. The speech happened a few days after she reaffirmed Italy's support for Ukraine. On December 14, at an event in Rome, Meloni said,

"We want an Italy that is loyal to its partners but is subject to nobody... It's why we've stood with Ukraine from day one. And it's why we will continue doing so—for a sense of justice but most of all to defend our national interest and security."

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that many netizens strongly claimed that she was cracking a joke and there isn't a reason to worry. As of now, it is unclear as to why Giorgia Meloni made the comments while addressing her fellow Italians. Her December 23 speech was a part of the annual tradition during which the country's leader is expected to share words of inspiration for the citizens.

In 2024, Giorgia Meloni wished everybody "Merry Christmas," particularly to those who couldn't be with their families during the holidays. Amid the confusion, no statement or clarity has been issued from Meloni's end.