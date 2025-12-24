What happened to John Elway’s sister? Inside NFL legend’s family tragedy amid Netflix doc release

Former American Footballer, John Elway walks from the second tee during Day Two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 06, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Former NFLS star John Elway is back in news once again as Elway, a documentary chronicling the career of the Denver Broncos quarterback began streaming on Netflix from December 22 onwards.

John Elway had two sisters, Lee Ann Elway McCarthy and Jana Elway-Sever. Lee Ann, the eldest of the Elway siblings, passed away after struggling with pancreatic cancer on April 8, 2025, at the age of 66, according to US Weekly. Meanwhile, Jana, who was John’s twin, died back in 2002 while 42 years of age. As per US Weekly, Jana passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

Just watched the Elway documentary on Netflix



John Elway is the definition of being married to the game pic.twitter.com/GlshNV6i5i — Trev🗣️ (@Boisabronco) December 22, 2025

John Elway’s father died a few months before his twin sister passed away

During a tragic time for the Elway family, John Elway’s father, a football coach named Jack Elway succumbed to a heart attack in 2001 at the age of 69, as per SF Gate. Jack, who was known has having inspired and mentored his star quarterback son, died at his home in Palm Springs, noted the news outlet.

When Jack, who is described as John’s best friend, passed away, his son straight away took a flight from Denver to arrive in Palm Springs. SF Gate noted that when Jack, who was a head coach with Cal State-Northridge, San Jose State and Stanford, died, his daughter Jana had already been diagnosed with a then-unnamed health issue.

Roughly 15 months after Jack’s passing, Jana also died of cancer. John and his twin shared a close bond. According to ESPN, their father once recalled how they inseparable as young children. The news outlet noted that Jack reflected,

“Even as little kids, I can remember John crawling on the floor by himself and looking around to see where Jana was and crawling right over to her. And then the two of them would start jabbering at each other in that special language twins have.”

As per ESPN, both John and Jana attended Stanford. Jana took to playing tennis at the school and went on to teach the game professionally. At the time of her death, she was survived by her husband, Al Sever in addition to two children, reported the sports news outlet.

Jana’s death greatly impacted the oldest Elway sibling, Lee Ann. Her own obituary noted this fact and stated,

“The passing of her beloved sister, Jana, deeply affected Lee Ann, inspiring her to make a difference in the lives of others. In her early 40s, she became a Registered Nurse, delivering compassionate care in various departments, but most notably, pediatric wards for children with severe disabilities.”

Lee Ann herself eventually succumbed to the same disease as her sister.

According to US Weekly, Lee Ann passed away just weeks before a golf cart accident led to the fatal injury of John Elway’s agent and friend, Jeff Sperbeck.

The incident took place while John was driving a golf cart from which Sperbeck suddenly fell, leading to “serious injuries,” according to Fox News. The incident took place at Madison Club in La Quinta at the end of April.

As per Fox News, Sperbeck was taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he succumbed to his injuries a few days later.