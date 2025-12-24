Did Trump claim that he was never on Epstein's private jet? President's old tweet goes viral after prosecutor's email notes 8 trips in the 90s

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. This is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's name has been popping up several times since the Epstein files are being released. According to the US Department of Justice, the files released on Tuesday contained some unfounded accusations against the president. According to an email by a New York prosecutor, Trump traveled in Epstein's jet about eight times in the 90s.

According to Reuters, the email was dated January 7, 2020, and the prosecutor's identity has not been found. The email suggested that Trump flew on the sex offender's jet "many more times than previously has been reported." The last four flights of Trump allegedly had Ghislaine Maxwell on board as well.

The revelations have led to the resurfacing of a Truth Social post that Donald Trump posted in January 2024, suggesting that he never traveled on Epstein's jet. In the post, the US president wrote,

"This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls. This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country! Also, I was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!"

The documents suggested that Trump would also travel on the jet with his family, including then-wife Marla Maples and children Tiffany and Eric. In the recently released files, one particular flight included three passengers: Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old woman whose identity has been redacted. The document further read,

"On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case."

The Department of Justice reacted to the references of Donald Trump in the recently released Epstein files

Around the time that the documents were released on Tuesday, which included emails suggesting that Trump was on Epstein's jet multiple times, a statement was issued by the Department of Justice. According to the statement, the claims against the president are "unfounded and false." In the tweet, the department wrote,

"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

Further in the tweet, the Department of Justice wrote that they still went ahead with the release of the Epstein files considering their "commitment to the law and transparency." For the unversed, this wasn't the first time that Donald Trump's reference surfaced in the Epstein files. Previously, photos of him with Epstein as well as Maxwell have been recovered.

Another photo showed the US president standing along with bikini-clad women. However, it is to be noted that the mere mention of him in the documents does not automatically imply wrongdoing. Apart from Trump, a lot of other popular individuals have been mentioned in the documents, such as Michael Jackson and Bill Clinton.