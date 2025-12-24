Daniel Curtis Lee net worth: Cookie from Ned's Declassified fortune explored in wake of heartwarming Tylor Chase video

Daniel Curtis Lee extends help to his Ned's Declassified costar Tylor Chase. (Image by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Emmerson)

Actor Daniel Curtis Lee from the Nickelodeon sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide has heartwarmingly extended help towards his former costar Tylor Chase.

Daniel, who has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, drove nearly 50 miles to Los Angeles on Tuesday to meet Tylor, whose living conditions recently went viral online.

Daniel was in his early teens when he played Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook on the Nickelodeon show that ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007. Born in Mississippi, Daniel's acting career started when he was 7.

Some of his other works include Friday After Next, The Shield, First Monday, Zeke and Luther, Good Luck Charlie, Glee, and Bart Bagalzby and the Garbage Genie. Cookie on Ned's Declassified was Daniel's breakthrough role that brought him prominence in Hollywood.

Daniel's role as Cookie in Ned's Declassified did not go unrecognized. He was one of the nominees for Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) in the Supporting Young Actor category at the 2007 Young Artist Awards.

Daniel played Kojo in the Disney series Zeke and Luther. He received a nomination for Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) in the Leading Young Actor category at the 2011 Young Artist Awards for the role.

The actor also won two accolades: in the Leading Actor and the Best duo category for his work in the 2019 mystery film Evening Installation.

Aside from his accomplishment as an actor, Daniel Curtis Lee, 34, holds a Linguistics degree from California State University in Long Beach.

Daniel Curtis Lee makes temporary living arrangement for Tylor Chase

A few days ago, a video of Tylor Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, went viral online. The former TV star looked almost unrecognizable as he was found living in the streets of California. Tylor's unkempt appearance concerned fans and netizens, as well as his former costars.

After the video went viral, local authorities tried to help Tylor out with food and shelter, but the former actor, 36, repeatedly declined. The Riverside Police Department (RPD) said:

"We're told police have provided Tylor with countless offers, but he continuously turns them down. Ultimately, it's his choice whether to receive housing or treatment."

NEW: Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase has been located and put up in a hotel, according to a California man.



Chase went viral this past week after internet users filmed him living in the streets.



Jacob Harris on IG says he has made contact with Chase’s father and they… pic.twitter.com/Xs8HbTdXdp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 23, 2025

RPD's Public Information Officer, Ryan Railsback, told a media outlet:

"Officers are very familiar with Chase and interact with him at least once a week."

Actor and comedian Shaun Weiss previously offered to get Tylor medical assistance, but Daniel Curtis Lee revealed in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, that Tylor backed out. They could not get Tylor into a car. However, he agreed to get inside Daniel's car as he was an old friend. The video captured him taking Tylor to an eatery and getting pizza for him.

Daniel sat with Tylor as they shared the meal. He then had their costar Devon Werkheiser, who played the lead, Ned Bigby, on the Nickelodeon show on a video call to chat with Tylor.

Daniel Curtis Lee explained Tylor had refused to let any medical facilities or rehabilitation centers help him with his situation, and preferred to remain unhoused at the moment.

Regardless, Daniel checked Tylor Chase into a Riverside motel room for a temporary shelter. He told media he would be in touch with Tylor to check up on him. Daniel said:

"Yeah, it's the holiday season. It's raining out, and I just want him to have at least some basic accommodations. He wanted to stay local, and this was the only one that was open and accepted people."

Devon Werkheiser also expressed his heavy-hearted concern for Tylor to the media. Daniel Curtis Lee said him and some of Tylor's Nickelodeon costars were working together to come up with an arrangement to improve the former child actor's condition.