Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer breakdown: Steve Rogers returns to the MCU in the movie's first look

A scene from Avengers: Doomsday (Image via X/@Avengers)

The first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday debuted in theaters. The teaser trailer confirmed that Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

Initially shown before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the teaser was released online on December 23, 2025. The footage opens with Rogers arriving at the home he shares with Peggy Carter, where they settled down at the end of Endgame.

After riding up on a motorcycle, Steve enters the house and picks up his old Captain America suit. Set to a somber version of the iconic Avengers theme, the teaser concludes with Steve holding a baby, believed to be his child with Peggy. On-screen text then declares, "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday," accompanied by a countdown timer pointing to the film’s December 2026 release.

The movie marks Evans’ first return to the role since his emotional farewell in Endgame, which concluded with Steve traveling back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter, culminating in the two sharing a dance. Since Evans’ departure, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has carried the Captain America mantle, beginning with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and continuing into Captain America: Brave New World.

When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and will be followed a year later by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set for release on December 17, 2027.

Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The brothers previously helmed Marvel’s epic finales, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latter went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of all time and still holds the record for the biggest opening weekend in cinema history.

Cast list for Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans is the third original Avengers star confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday, joining Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor. Robert Downey Jr. is also returning to the Marvel universe, although not as Iron Man; instead, he will portray the villain Doctor Doom. At this stage, it remains unclear whether Doctor Doom will have any connection to Downey’s previous role as Tony Stark in the Marvel franchise.

The stars listed below have been officially confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday:

Chris Evans

Chris Hemsworth

Vanessa Kirby

Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan

Letitia Wright

Paul Rudd

Wyatt Russell

Tenoch Huerta Mejía

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Simu Liu

Florence Pugh

Kelsey Grammer

Lewis Pullman

Danny Ramirez

Joseph Quinn

David Harbour

Winston Duke

Hannah John-Kamen

Tom Hiddleston

Patrick Stewart

Ian McKellen

Alan Cumming

Rebecca Romijn

James Marsden

Channing Tatum

Pedro Pascal

Robert Downey Jr.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of entertainment.