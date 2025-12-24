Would GameStop be open on Christmas Eve? Store hours, dates and more explored

Facade with sign and logo at Game Stop video gaming store in Dublin, California, August 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Many people looking to make last-minute holiday purchases often wonder if GameStop is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Knowing the GameStop hours on Christmas Eve 2025 and their holiday hours overall is important for planning visits, pickups, or trade-ins without any hassle.

GameStop stores are open on Christmas Eve 2025, but their hours vary a lot depending on the location. There’s no universal schedule across the country, so opening and closing times vary based on factors such as local demand, staffing and whether the store is located in a mall or a standalone location. It’s a good idea to check the exact hours of your nearby GameStop before heading out to avoid arriving at a closed door.

The best way to find out store hours is to use the GameStop Store Locator tool on their website. You just need to type in a city or ZIP code to view details about nearby stores, including holiday hours updates. Many stores adjust their hours in December by mid-month. You can also call the store at the phone number listed online to confirm hours if you need to trade in an item or pick up an online order.

Social media gives people a different way to stay updated. Some GameStop stores manage Facebook or X pages where they share updates, such as changes to hours, early closings, or delays, as they occur. Many GameStop locations inside malls follow the holiday hours of the mall they’re in. You can check the mall’s website to find out if the shop will be open on Christmas Eve.

GameStop confirms Christmas Day closure while extending hours ahead of the holiday

GameStop does not open on Christmas Day. Every year, on December 25, all GameStop stores in the United States and Canada close down. This includes both the places where the company operates and its franchises; hence, there is no possibility of shopping in-store on that day.

GameStop follows a conventional holiday pattern, similar to that of large retail outlets in North America. The shop closes on major holidays, including Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Day. Since 2010, they have maintained a rigid policy of closing all their stores on December 25. However, around the end of December, stores sometimes remain open longer than usual to accommodate the increased traffic of holiday shoppers.

GameStop offers easy-to-buy game purchases during holidays; it is worthwhile to check GameStop's hours on Christmas Eve beforehand.