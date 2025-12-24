“The killer pretending to be the detective”: Joe Rogan mocks Bill Clinton demand to expose Epstein files offenders

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked former President Bill Clinton while discussing the release of the Epstein files in his recent The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan, who was hosting Tom Segura for the episode, read out a statement put up by Clinton’s spokesman, which cautioned against the selective release of the Epstein files, in which the former President appears in multiple photographs, and called for all materials related to Clinton to be released.

The Department of Justice recently released a trove of documents related to s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a few photographs from the documents, former President Bill Clinton is seen swimming in an indoor pool, and another shows him lounging in a hot tub with someone whose face is redacted, as per BBC. The news outlet also notes that while Clinton was frequently pictured appearing alongside Epstein during the decades of 1990s and 2000s, there were no accusations made against him by Epstein’s victims. The former President has also claimed that he was not aware of Epstein’s s*xual misconduct.

Rogan read out Clinton’s spokesman’s statement during his podcast. He seemed to hint to the former President’s alleged guilt, and said,

“This is like the killer pretending to be the detective, ‘we have got to solve this crime, we do not know whom, we do not know whom, what, or why.’ We have photos of you in a f***ing hot tub, buddy.”

The comedian Segura echoed Rogan’s sentiment and added,

“This is the killer joining the search party.”

Rogan also claimed that Clinton made some kind of a deal to ensure his name remains clear of any wrongdoing. While making the allegation, he remarked,

“This means a deal was made. So, if you release, you have a press release like that, that means the call went well. You got a deal in, ‘whew, we're good.’ All we have to do is let him run for a third term.”

What did Bill Clinton’s spokesman say about the Epstein files?

After President Donald Trump signed a law under which all files and documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which do not identify alleged victims or impact cases being prosecuted, were to be released by December 19, as per USA Today. While many documents, some with redacted portions, were released by the Department of Justice, Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, shared that many documents were under evaluation, as per the news outlet.

Ever since the release of Bill Clinton’s photographs, the former President has been receiving a lot of flak on social media. In wake of the criticism, his spokesman Angel Ureña took to X to release a statement in which he wrote,

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves. However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection. Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton.”

The statement also called on Attorney General Bondi to release “jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.”

Ureña, in his statement, also claimed that if the DOJ does not release the aforementioned documents, it could confirm that their actions are not to ensure “transparency,” but to promote “insinuation.”