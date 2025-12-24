7 stores to hit to finish last-minute Christmas shopping

Target, Aldi and other store timings on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Christmas shopping rush can be real as customers flock to stores on Christmas Eve to prep for the festivities. While the time may have run out to get your gifts delivered on Christmas Day, many retailers have kept their doors open for you to pick up last-minute items.

Whether it is gifts for your loved ones or a quick grocery run to ensure you are stocked up for unexpected guests on Christmas Day, you can visit major retailers, including Target, Aldi and more. However, in observance of Christmas Day, most retailers have opted to close their stores early. We have curated a list of seven stores that will be open for last-minute shopping.

7 stores that will open for last-minute Christmas shopping

Even with the best planning, it is not uncommon to miss out on a few shopping essentials before major retailers close for Christmas Day. To avoid letting the holiday rush get the best of you, here are seven stores that you can visit for last-minute errands.

1. Target

Target had extended its store closing times until midnight on December 23 to accommodate as many customers as they could. However, sources confirmed that it will not be the case for Christmas Eve, and the stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The retailer has also extended its 12@12 days of holiday days until December 26 to enjoy festive benefits.

2. Walmart

Cleveland News reported that Walmart stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but are likely to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, the news outlet reported that pickup orders can be placed by 12 p.m. on December 24.

3. T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx will be open with reduced hours and is reportedly scheduled to close between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on December 24.

4. Best Buy

The Sun reported that Best Buy will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. According to the website, some stores may be open for extended hours. They noted,

"To accommodate your schedule during the holiday rush, many Best Buy stores will be open for extended holiday hours. Some stores may have different hours where required by local ordinances or landlord regulations. Mall-based Best Buy store hours may vary based on mall hours. For the most up-to-date hours, please review your local Best Buy store web page."

5. Aldi

Aldi is likely to close the earliest among other retailers by 4 p.m. and will reopen on December 26. In a statement published on its website, the retailer welcomed its customers for Christmas shopping and noted,

"From delicious Christmas sweets to adorable Christmas decorations for the tree, your festive season will taste delicious and look elevated. Whether you need a simple showstopping recipe for Christmas lunch or a thoughtful gift for someone special, ALDI’s got you covered."

6. HomeGoods

Most locations are expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. HomeGoods can be a pit stop if you are looking for last-minute decorations or Christmas cutlery.

7. Macy's

A Macy's spokesperson reportedly confirmed to USA Today that the stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can visit the store to browse for home goods, beauty products or fashion items.

The festive season can be a hectic time with shoppers rushing in for last-minute deals at major retailers. Knowing about the store opening and closing times can help you plan your shopping trip accordingly.