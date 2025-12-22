Christmas 2025 Trader’s Joe sale: 7 best holiday treats to give your loved ones

Close-up of Trader Joe's grocery store sign on building facade, San Francisco, California, August 29, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Trader Joe’s has made a name for itself by transforming the holiday season into a time when shopping feels like a treasure hunt on a short clock and Christmas 2025 is no exception.

Shelves each December are packed with sweet and savory treats that seem designed for gifting. Whether you’re putting together stocking stuffers, taking a little something to that holiday dinner or just surprising someone with an easy seasonal delight, Trader Joe’s has thoughtful edibles to combine novelty, quality and affordability.

1. Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Those holiday caramels are still a proven favorite for good reason. Each bite has a smooth, rich dark chocolate coating around a soft caramel centre with sea salt on top. They are easy to enjoy in small amounts and in the big holiday box packaging, which is already gift-ready with no need for wrapping paper and is perfect for gifting.

2. Sugar Glazed Lebkuchen

For a more celebratory take on the classic German Christmas cookie, try the new Sugar Glazed Lebkuchen: a soft, cake-like ginger and baking spice cookie. There is a thin sugar glaze that forms a crispy bite on top, giving it a nice texture to enjoy.

These cookies are the kind that make you feel nostalgic and cozy, perfect for those of us who can’t get enough classic holiday flavors.

Peppermint Pretzel Slims are crispy pretzels drenched in creamy white chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint. The result is a sweet, salty, crunchy and rippingly minty snack. They’re easily shared, not too rich and the perfect thing for after-dinner or to give as a gift.

4. Trader Joe’s Boozy Bottles

Tempting gift idea for adults to show you care; these novelty chocolates contain real cognac in a dark chocolate shell. Packaged in single wrappers, each bottle is a mini version of the real present.

5. Scandinavian Tidings Gummies

If you like sugary treats more than chocolate, Scandinavian Tidings are definitely the better choice. These soft, chewy gummies are shaped as stars, trees and ornaments and boast sweet flavors backed with a subtle sour bite. They’re lightweight, bright and refreshing among a stack of holiday gift bundles.

6. Gingerbread Cake & Cookie Mix

This versatile seasonal blend is great for both cake and cookie baking, making it the perfect present for bakers this holiday season. What follows is tender, chorused gingerbread, gently spiced and dotted with soft clumps of real candied ginger. It doubles as a dessert or breakfast treat, so it provides two options and a made from scratch feel with very little work.

7. Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie

The buttery, crumbly crust beneath a vivid layer of sweet tart cranberry filling makes this a heat and serve dessert. It’s a stunning dessert and would make an excellent choice for holiday gatherings, particularly for hosts who want no-stress festive desserts that do not have to be made entirely from scratch.

Collectively, these seven Trader Joe’s holiday treats evoke the essence of Christmas 2025 and are best enjoyed with loved ones.