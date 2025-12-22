Jamie McPhee GoFundMe raises over $44,000 as fans rally around James Ransone’s widow and children following tragic death

A GoFundMe campaign recently went live to support James Ransone's widow, Jamie McPhee (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A GoFundMe campaign for James Ransone’s widow, Jamie McPhee, and their children has garnered immense support from the community. Fans have raised over $44,000 within a day after the news of The Wire actor’s passing emerged. McPhee also shared the GoFundMe link via her Instagram stories.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to self-harm. Reader's discretion is advised.

Camille Garmendia, a resident of Los Angeles, California, has organized the fundraiser to support Ransone’s grieving family financially. The campaign description states that the It Chapter Two star, a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” died on Friday, December 19. Garmendia wrote, as she remembered Ransone, aka PJ:

“James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father.”

The organizer mentioned Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, also known as Skipper, and their two children – Jack and Violet. Garmendia added:

“They [Ransone’s wife and kids] loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.”

The campaign aims to provide financial support to Jamie McPhee amid her personal tragedy. The GoFundMe description reads:

“This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss. Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

As of this writing, 273 people have donated to the Jamie McPhee GoFundMe. The fundraiser has raised $44,973, more than one-third of its $120,000 goal.

Jamie McPhee pens a heartfelt note remembering her late husband, James Ransone

The late TV-movie actor died by suicide, LA County Medical Examiner’s online records confirmed. Addressing his tragic passing, James Ransone’s wife bid a heartbreaking farewell to her spouse in an Instagram post on Sunday. Jamie McPhee shared an old picture with James Ransone, as she wrote:

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again.”

McPhee continued:

“You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

Jamie McPhee also reposted the tributes dedicated to her late husband via her Instagram Stories.

For those unaware, McPhee has been a creative consultant since 2001, per her LinkedIn profile. She is also the manager and executive producer to photographer Kenneth Cappello, while also serving as managing director and creative business partner to artist Curtis Kulig’s New York City-based studio.

According to her LinkedIn account, Jamie McPhee was previously a creative consultant to The Hollywood Roosevelt, a popular hotel in LA. Her specialties include creative production, creative direction, artist management, licensing, and brand marketing, among others