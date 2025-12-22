Who is Tana Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay pens heartfelt tribute to “best friend” and wife on 29th wedding anniversary

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsey visit the paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay recently celebrated 29th anniversary with his wife, Tana Ramsay. The celebrity chef and restaurateur shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on his Instagram on Sunday, December 21, the day of their wedding anniversary.

"29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend, what a journey and thank you ❤️Love you so much❤️" Ramsay captioned the post.

He also shared a carousel of photos with his wife, featuring both recent pictures and shots from their wedding.

According to a 2008 profile story in The Guardian, Tana grew up on a farm in Kent, surrounded by farm animals and rural life. At 17, her family moved back to London, where she attended Holland Park Comprehensive School and later trained to become a Montessori teacher.

After marrying Ramsay in 1996, Tana published her first cookbook, Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen, in 2006. She has since released five more titles, including Tana's Kitchen Secrets and I Love to Bake, and has also worked as a food editor for Grazia magazine, per People Magazine.

She opened Wandsworth-based salon All About the Girl in 2011 and handed it over to Townhouse founder Juanita Huber-Millet after 12 years.

Speaking about her business in a 2012 interview with StyleNest, Tana said:

"I felt that there was a gap in the local market for somewhere that offered 'everything under one roof.' Customers can have anything from a relaxing hour-and-a-half massage or a quick eyebrow tint or blow-dry. I wanted to offer a full range of treatments that fit into busy lives — from the gorgeous indulgent massage to the speedy wax, it's all about the girl!"

How did Gordon and Tana Ramsay first meet?

Tana Ramsay first met Gordon at a New Year's Eve party when she was in her early 20s. At the time, she was engaged to someone else. According to her, at that time, Ramsay was a "complete arrogant arse."

They later connected by chance when Gordon stored his motorbike at a flat Tana shared with a mutual friend, which led them to start a relationship.

The couple married in 1996 and went on to welcome their first daughter, Megan, in 1998, followed by twins Holly and Jack in 2000, Matilda in 2001, Oscar in 2019 and Jesse in 2023.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their sixth child into their family of eight. Tana, 49, has since reflected on the past nine months and opened up about how the process was like in a heartbreaking confession following a devastating miscarriage back in 2016. pic.twitter.com/9uDHhNQcVI — Life Drama (@XViralNews7) November 13, 2023

However, Tana suffered a miscarriage in 2016 when she was five months pregnant. Sharing her experience in a 2020 interview with Metro, Tana said:

"I have to be honest when it happened to me, I found it really hard when people would talk to me and not mention it because it was like it never happened.All I wanted to do was talk about it with friends, with family, with anyone who asked me about it because it was incredibly hard. You go from having a baby kicking inside of you to suddenly it’s not there, and it was a really hard experience."

She explained that she'd "always breastfed all of my children" and "suddenly felt an aching in my chest and realized that it was my body getting ready to breastfeed, and there was no baby," when she miscarried three days later.

"He's always been one to talk about everything, and he was very good at sort of talking it out of me and never making me feel that, 'Oh, you know, maybe we shouldn't talk about it,' " Tana said.

In 2023, Tana spoke publicly again about her miscarriage, sharing a photo of herself with Gordon and their children Matilda, Megan, and twins Holly and Jack.

"A happy picture taken of us celebrating Meghan's 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant. Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky — born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive. Although it's 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn't do this without my family, you are all everything to me 👼🏻🖤 xxxxxxxx," she wrote.

