Hell’s Kitchen’s Gordon Ramsay is all set to produce a scripted series starring Rachel Bilson

Gordon Ramsay is all set to executive-produce a scripted series that will reportedly star Rachel Bilson. The celebrity chef has worked with several hit shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef USA and Kitchen Nightmares.

The upcoming series will adapt Kathleen Flinn’s memoir, in which she navigates her journey at Le Cordon Bleu. The culinary expert will be shifting from “on-camera reality to behind-the-scenes scripted television for this project.”

Bilson will reportedly portray the character of Flinn in the series. The show is currently in development, and it has not been picked up by a specific network yet. According to Parade, there is ongoing development with Fox Entertainment Studios.

Rachel Bilson said (via Deadline):

“Couldn’t be more excited for this and this entire team. Christmas came early.”

The upcoming scripted series will be based on Kathleen Flinn's book, The Sharper Your Knife, the Less You Cry. The story revolves around Flinn, who is a recently laid-off middle manager.

However, she soon decides to "cash in her savings and start fresh with a new beginning abroad in cooking school, while trading boardrooms for burners and office politics for high-pressure kitchens, Kathleen embarks on a funny, heartfelt journey of self-discovery." The story of the book is set in Paris." On her website, Flinn has discussed what inspired the book and led to this significant milestone.

“In 2003, I was a thirty-six-year-old American living and working in London, when I returned from vacation to find that my corporate job had been eliminated. Ignoring my mother’s advice that I get another job immediately or ‘never get hired anywhere ever again,’ instead I cleared out my savings and moved to Paris to pursue a dream-a diploma from the famed Le Cordon Bleu.”

Gordon Ramsay had earlier produced other shows

Deadline has reported that the upcoming series is a "new genre for Ramsay, as the celebrity chef will be an executive producer on a scripted show with this project. However, it is not the first show that he has attached his name to that keeps Ramsay behind the cameras."

One of Ramsay’s earlier projects is the Apple TV series "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars." Ramsay was enlisted as an executive producer, along with “Lisa Edwards of Studio Ramsay, and Morgan Roberts. Jesse Burgess hosted the show as it debuted in October.

Rachel Bilson had earlier worked with Fox on Howard Gordon’s Accused, which was a 2023 crime anthology. Other acting credits include "ABC’s Take Two and CMT’s Nashville, while she hosts the Broad Ideas podcast with best friend Allen. Danler, meanwhile, is the author of Sweetbitter, which was made into a Starz TV series that she show-ran." The actress is currently working on an untitled pilot starring Ratajkowski and directed by Lena Dunham.

