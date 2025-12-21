What is “f**k the streets” movement? 21 Savage and Young Thug’s viral exchange amidst YSL RICO case sparks debate amongst rapper community

21 Savage has not responded individually to the criticism emerging from various artists (Image via Getty)

Young Thug is trending after his recent response to 21 Savage, leading to the creation of the “F*ck the Streets” movement. While the phrase started trending everywhere, artists associated with the hip-hop industry began reacting to it on various platforms.

The situation emerged from 21 Savage sharing a post on X on Friday, December 19. He requested Young Thug to resolve his issues with Gunna and wrote:

“Yall love each other ni**a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang ni**a fu** the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t.”

According to Billboard, Thug and Gunna's friendship took a worse turn when the Gunna entered a plea deal in the YSL Rico trial around three years ago.

Thug then allegedly believed that Gunna had snitched on him and the claim was also dismissed by Gunna.

However, Young Thug replied to 21 Savage by using the three words featured in the latter’s post, as he said:

“F*ck the streets.”

The online exchange happened shortly after Thug expressed his love for 21 Savage in another post on X. As of this writing, the former has not addressed anything about his intention to speak to Gunna and end the problems between them.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the new movement is receiving support from many people, where they preferred to let go of their disputes.

On the other hand, there has been some confusion over the meaning of the phrase, with some believing that it refers to the abandonment of the common people.

However, 21 Savage clarified the same in a now-deleted Instagram Story, and a screenshot of the same was obtained by The Jasmine Brand, which reads:

“When I say f the streets I’m talking about the part that gave me trauma and made me can’t sleep at night if you ain’t tired of that part you ain’t been through it!”

Boosie Badazz and many others are criticizing the new phrase used by 21 Savage and Young Thug

Although 21 Savage opened up on the meaning behind the phrase, it is facing backlash from a lot of artists at the same time.

As mentioned, a few rappers have even used the phrase while they shared some posts on X. This includes G Herbo, Meek Mill, Pooh Shiesty , and more.

Meek Mill is also one of those who responded to the criticism towards the “F*ck the Streets” movement. He claimed in a post that “hatred and failure” have existed in the streets for a long time, and anyone who is living that life can be helped by those who become successful.

“It’s always a few people that wanna keep street hatred going… but it’s clear now, they want everyone else to lose with them and be miserable! Streets not the only lifestyle… it’s all we knew not all we know!”, Mill added.

On the other hand, Lil Zay Osama reacted by writing in his Instagram Story that the streets have contributed to the journey of various artists.

While he criticized the use of the phrase, he even praised the fact that certain people were ready to “befriend” others by ending their issues with each other.

Furthermore, Boosie Badazz referred to the phrase and seemingly claimed that anyone supporting it should now stop rapping about streets.

He said that their mindset and everything else are influenced by the streets and continued:

“Don’t forget every successful independent record label started from where “The Streets”. All yo music came from the streets. Yo baby moma u met her n the streets. So if its fu** the streets don’t rap them simple is that.”

While the debate continues online, 21 Savage and Young Thug have not shared any individual responses to all the artists so far.