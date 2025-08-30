Is 21 Savage married? All we know as viral photos with Latto send internet into a tizzy

Rapper 21 Savage (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

21 Savage and Latto have been spotted together, causing fans to believe the rumors of their years-long relationship are true. The gossip page @igmodeltearoom was the first to obtain pictures and video of the two rappers on vacation.

21 Savage is currently married to Keyanna Joseph. Although the details of their marriage are unknown, Yahoo Entertainment reported on March 12, 2024, that they have been married since 2020.

The news outlet stated that the British rapper overstayed his Visa and was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February 2019.

Fans have speculated that 21 Savage allegedly married the American woman to obtain a green card.

Although the rapper never addressed the rumor, the strict privacy he and his wife have maintained over the years only flamed the speculations.

Meanwhile, in 2020, rumors started spreading that Latto and 21 Savage were reportedly dating.

While netizens did not have any solid evidence of their alleged relationship, they noticed in January 2024 that both rappers have a tattoo on the same spot, behind their right ears.

Fans claimed that 21 Savage tattooed Latto's real name, Alyssa, and she tattooed his real name, Sheyaa, behind their ears. Netizens also believed that Latto rapped about the British rapper in her recent song ART.

Some netizens were seemingly pleased after finally obtaining proof of the two rappers' alleged relationship, commenting that after years, they had been spotted together.

Netizens discuss the leaked pictures. (Photo: Instagram/@theshaderoom)

While some fans joked that the two rappers were not together to avoid the British rapper's supposed divorce and deportation, others praised them for allegedly keeping the rumored relationship a secret for years.

One user (@ranciahubert) jokingly asked if the person who took the photos was a federal officer.

Netizens discuss the leaked pictures. (Photo: Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens were apparently displeased with the quality of the leaked images and videos, jokingly referring to it as "civil war footage." One user (@sua_ve) mockingly asked if it was shot with a microwave.

Netizens discuss the leaked pictures. (Photo: Instagram/@theshaderoom)

More details on 21 Savage's wife, Keyanna Joseph

According to Distractify's June 28, 2024, report, Keyanna Joseph is a part of the beauty industry. She used to run her business titled Beauty By Nukee, where she sold skincare and cosmetics.

She has now renamed her business to Haus of Key. Her revamped business is currently inactive, as its Instagram page is private and has no posts.

According to multiple reports, 21 Savage and Keyanna Joseph are high school sweethearts who got married after the birth of their second son.

In September 2023, rumors spread that Keyanna Joseph filed for divorce because of her husband's alleged affair with a female rapper.

However, there are no official reports of their divorce. Neither Keyanna nor the rapper has addressed the separation rumors.

Both Latto and the redrum rapper have denied relationship rumors. However, fans have noticed both of them occasionally post each other's pictures on social media before swiftly deleting them.

As of the time of writing, 21 Savage and Latto have not responded to the leaked vacation pictures. Stay tuned for more updates.