What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 14, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful (October 13, 2025) focused on the paternity test aftermath. Bridget shocked everyone by revealing that Will Spencer is Luna's father. Despite the overwhelming evidence, Luna insisted that she and Will would be a family, saying, “a mother knows.” Will was furious and rejected Luna's claims, stating he had no interest in her or the child.

Luna tried to justify her actions by saying she had changed and was ready to join the Spencer family, sparking tension. Bill, Katie, and Electra were unimpressed, and Will slammed Luna for hurting his relationship with Electra. The family was losing patience with Luna and no longer supporting her.

Tonight’s episode on October 14, 2025, continues the fallout from Luna’s arrest. Bridget Forrester checks in with the family, and Deacon Sharpe deals with his emotions over Sheila.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that happened in the episode of October 14, 2025

Bridget Forrester’s Visit to Brooke: The Paternity Crisis

After visiting Bill Spencer, Bridget Forrester confirmed the devastating news that Will Spencer is Luna's father at the Forrester home. Bridget discussed her concerns and frustration with Brooke, Ridge, Finn, and Taylor. Bridget understood their disappointment, especially after the conclusive test results. Ridge feared Luna carrying Will's child would endanger Steffy and the grandkids. He was about to call Chief Baker, but Brooke made sure he knew Katie had already informed him that Luna was being arrested.

Luna’s Desperate Plea: Begging for Mercy from the Spencer Family

Luna Nozawa's desperation peaked at Spencer's mansion. As she faced arrest for her past crimes, she begged Bill for help. She cried, pleading with him to stop the arrest and claiming the baby should not suffer. She promised not to cause trouble if she could stay at the mansion until the baby was born. Bill was unmoved by her tears and pleading. Electra, tired of Luna's manipulation, sharply reminded everyone that Luna should pay for her actions. Luna's pleas were ignored and she was told to prepare for jail.

Luna Faces the Consequences

Luna's failed attempts to win over the Spencer family ended with their cold rejection. She realized Will didn't like her after pleading with him. He stated that she had exploited him in the worst way. Luna tried one last time to convince Will to love her for their child, but he refused. A fight broke out when Luna accused Electra of jealousy. Katie and Bill offered to raise the child as Luna yelled. Electra slapped Luna, ending her plea. Luna was handcuffed and taken away by police in tears, ending her time with the Spencers.

Deacon Opens Up to Deke: Reflecting on Sheila and Family Struggles

Deacon Sharpe and his father, Deke had a touching conversation at Il Giardino. Deacon said he left Sheila's house because of her lies. Deke sympathized with his son's emotional stress. Deacon said Hope was deeply hurt by Carter in their relationship. Despite their conflict, Deacon appreciated his father's support, knowing he could count on Deke in tough times. Deke became concerned about Deacon's relationship with Sheila, who had betrayed him by keeping Luna's secret. Though still in love with Sheila, Deacon admitted to struggling to move on from the betrayal.

Deacon Seeks Professional Help

Later, Deacon sought professional help, a major step. He consulted Taylor Hayes, who had been helping him cope with Sheila and the family drama. Despite his feelings for Sheila, Deacon couldn't ignore her painful actions. Taylor assured him she would help him through his emotional turmoil. Though hesitant, Deacon realized he needed professional help to manage his life and relationships.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.