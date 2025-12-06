The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from December 8 to 12, 2025

Ridge and Eric of The Bold and the Beautiful [Image © CBS]

The Forrester family is facing another heated situation on The Bold and the Beautiful after the Luna fiasco came to an end. This involves a fallout between Eric and Ridge as the son forces his father to retire. This is likely to escalate into a major conflict. The other challenge in the coming week revolves around Sheila as she is left out of the guest list for Hope’s marriage.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dylan coming forward to confess to hitting Luna with her car, which resulted in the death of the murderer. After reaching out to Electra, Dylan volunteered to meet Finn to explain her side of the accident and ask for forgiveness. However, after the initial shock, Finn accepted Dylan’s confession and forgave her heartily.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie found Ridge and Brooke’s move to get outside PR upsetting. At the same time, she received praise from Bill for her work in closing a deal. As such, she questioned her sister, Brooke’s stance in her role in FC, while considering Bill’s invitation to join his company.

A war was drawn in Forrester Creations as Ridge proposed Eric stepping down, which the latter refused to accept. However, Ridge arranged for a retirement party to force Eric out of FC. Elsewhere, Sheila went to great lengths to convince Deke that she is a normal stepmother and a part of the Sharpe family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episodes between December 8 to 12, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025: Eric fights it out

Recently, Ridge took Donna’s worries about Eric’s health seriously. As such, the CEO decided that his father must officially resign from the company he founded. While he found Brooke on his side, Steffy and Finn soon got convinced about the idea.

After his forceful eviction with a showy retirement party in the previous week, a shocked Eric will likely continue with his rants against his son and heir. In response, Ridge may emphasize the need for the founder to rest due to his failing health. However, the CEO’s dismissive attitude towards Eric’s desires and treating him like a baby will likely enrage Eric more. As such, he may plan to set up a secret battle against his son.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025: Hope’s wedding prep continues

Hope and Liam’s wedding is finally here and Beth is officiating the wedding. With all the prep on till the last minute, the bride will be seen involved in pre-wedding photo shoots with her mother and aunts. Brooke, Donna and Katie may keep their differences away for the wedding and enjoy the pics.

Elsewhere, the groom’s people will wait for him to arrive in his wedding gear. The Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows Bill, Will, Electra and Deke turning to look at Liam. He may look handsome and well-groomed, so his loved ones will shower their praises. At the same time, Beth will be smiling, delighted to get the important role of the officiant.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025: Sheila is livid

As the Hope-Liam wedding ceremony moves ahead, Sheila will learn that she was not welcome to grace the occasion. Despite trying to impress on Deke that she is a normal wife to his father and professing to attend the ceremony as a family to show the “Sharpe power”, she will find herself excluded from the family get-together.

With no one to unburden to, Sheila will visit Taylor and rant about the injustice meted out to her. While the psychiatrist will likely listen patiently, she will be stunned to know that Sheila is considering crashing the party. As such, she may point out how irrational the idea is. This will enrage the former criminal further, as she will want to know whether the psychiatrist believes her to be mentally unsound.

Thursday and Friday, December 11 and 12, 2025: Multiple challenges coming up

The Bold and the Beautiful storyline will see some dangers hovering before the weekend. For one, Sheila may pose a danger after Taylor tries to stop her from crashing the wedding party. This will likely make her angry enough to consider harming Taylor.

Moreover, there is no assurance that Sheila will not land at the wedding venue. Longtime viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful may remember Sheila arriving uninvited to Finn’s wedding to declare her relationship.

On the other hand, Eric and Ridge’s battle is far from over. The founder will keep venting through his backstabbing as he accuses his son of coming from a place of ego instead of concern.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the family drama at the Forresters’ household while Sheila prepares to scare the town over her rejection.