Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Is Claudia Flynn dead?

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5 shows loyalties shifting and bottom lines ending in disastrous and bloody battles. Titled The Last Dance, the latest episode in the Starz gangster drama brings plenty of action and a finale that brings things full circle for Tommy Egan's quest for revenge.

The end of the episode delivers Claudia Flynn right to his doorstep, giving Tommy the chance to kill her for killing Liliana. But she's not the only life lost in episode 5, because Tommy's past and another death have sparked a bloodbath that forces CBI to wipe out an entire gang.

Meanwhile, with lives being lost, a new life is also created - Mireya is pregnant. But she is left with an impossible choice as the illusions of her relationship with Tommy get shattered.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5. Please read at your discretion.

How does Tommy get the chance to kill Claudia in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5

Claudia is back in the streets in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5, but only because she has an agreement with Stacy - she needs to serve Tommy Egan to her. She fails the first time because Tommy is no fool. He knows she's not alone during their scheduled meeting.

But Tommy gets the chance to corner Claudia after he pays Elise to flip on her. At the end of the episode, Stacy is pissed enough to give Claudia the go-ahead to kill Tommy herself in his house. But before any of that can happen, Tommy has already paid off Elise to tell him Claudia's plan.

It happens off-screen, but it looks like Elise has smartened up and decides to accept the money and leave town for good because Tommy is there with a gun ready the moment Claudia enters his house. Ironically, Claudia earns Tommy's respect because she has the guts to face him one-on-one, but she also meets her end in episode 5.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5: How does Tommy force Stacy to accept the money

Stacy is running for mayor, and the odds aren't in her favour. Her campaign funds are dwindling fast, and the police are turning their backs on her, quite literally, during one of her campaign events. Although the police debacle is mostly orchestrated or leveraged because she's being extorted to get the police force's support.

It's Vic's idea to pump money into Stacy's campaign funds, but Tommy knows she's not going to accept his money that easily. He has to force her to accept it, which he is able to do by paying off a former witness in flipping the script on Stacy. He takes a video of the art student accusing Stacy of bribery, which is false, but is also damaging to her campaign once it gets out.

CBI vs. Yardies end in a bloodbath in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5

Claudia's blood isn't the only one spilt in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5. There's also a bloodbath after the Yardies ambushed the CBI and killed Wheelie. The Yardies did it to get revenge for Tommy killing one of their own when he first arrived in town, but instead of hitting back, Diamond wants to recruit the Yardies into the coalition.

Jenard doesn't like it because he wants revenge for Wheelie's death, which he gets in the end. During the CBI's meeting with the Yardies, they agree for the latter to join the coalition, but first, they have to serve the man who killed Wheelie. When their leader hesitates and refuses, it turns out that CBI has a gunman ready, riding a motorcycle to take out the entire gang.

