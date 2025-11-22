Power Book IV: Force Season 3 Episode 3 ending explained: Has Tommy Egan found his trustworthy allies?

Power Book IV: Force Season 3 © Starz

Power Book IV: Force Season 3 episode 3, titled "There’s Always a Price to Pay," premiered on Starz on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Tommy attempts to mend his relationships after Chavo's death and his own erratic behavior in season 3 episode 3. After failing in New York, Tommy's attempt to rebuild bridges and win in Chicago is crucial. Tommy questions Diamond and D-Mac's loyalty after the episode's ending reveals a major secret. The ending suggests Tommy still hasn't found trustworthy allies, as Diamond and Jenard are deceiving him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Power Book IV: Force Season 3. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Tommy faces the harsh reality of his Chicago operation in the episode's climax. Diamond and Jenard, his partners, aren't as trustworthy as he thought. The coalition's future is tarnished by this D-Mac betrayal, which affects Tommy's goal of becoming Chicago's "big man."



Tommy attempts to mend his relationships after Chavo's death and his own erratic behavior in season 3 episode 3. After failing in New York, Tommy's attempt to rebuild bridges and win in Chicago is crucial. Tommy questions Diamond and D-Mac's loyalty after the episode's ending reveals a major secret. The ending suggests Tommy still hasn't found trustworthy allies, as Diamond and Jenard are deceiving him.

Tommy faces the harsh reality of his Chicago operation in the episode's climax. Diamond and Jenard, his partners, aren't as trustworthy as he thought. The coalition's future is tarnished by this D-Mac betrayal, which affects Tommy's goal of becoming Chicago's "big man."

Did Diamond and Jenard betray Tommy's trust regarding D-Mac in Power Book IV: Force Season 3

A Nine-Sevens ambush left Tommy believing D-Mac dead, causing the episode's main conflict. Tommy believes D-Mac is dead for most of Power Book IV: Force Season 3 episode 3. This assumption is shattered in the final minutes. Tommy discovers that Diamond and Jenard reinstated D-Mac to the CBI (Chicago Brothers Incorporated) after the intense shootout with the Nine-Sevens. Tommy questioned his coalition position because this action was taken without his knowledge or consultation.

Tommy's surprise turns to suspicion when he learns Diamond and Jenard's motive. Brothers did not reinstate D-Mac out of loyalty or goodwill. Instead, they returned him to the CBI for a second assassination attempt. Their plan was to bait D-Mac into attacking the Nine-Sevens' stash house, which Marshall thought was crazy. This calculated betrayal forces Tommy to rethink his role in the CBI and Chicago's criminal network.

The revelation that Diamond and Jenard plotted against D-Mac sows mistrust. Tommy knows this secret manipulation means his partners will carry out their agenda without him. Tommy has a code of conduct, even in the drug game, and this is not how he wants to run his empire. The duplicity shows that Diamond and Jenard view Tommy as a necessary evil rather than a leader, revealing a coalition breakdown.

Are Tommy's efforts to build alliances ultimately doomed

Power Book IV: Force Tommy's precarious position is highlighted by several shifting alliances and escalating conflicts in Season 3, episode 3. Tommy and Diamond try to recruit the United Kings to carry the extra weight after Chavo's death, and the DSDs' distribution capacity is lost. Laura Pablo, their leader, terminates the deal. The United Kings refuses to fight the cartel because the conflict is growing too large and could threaten their family in Mexico. Tommy must quickly align with the Serbians, who are also Marquez cartel targets after Murka's death, after this failure.

Tommy visits the Serbians and makes a one-time deal to supply product after they lose their plug. He uses the Marquez cartel and Ortega, their enemies. This new partnership is deadly when the Serbians tell Ortega his uncle is in town. Tommy and Izzy from the DSDs throw Ortega's uncle out a window for symbolic payback. This provocation and power show is meant to avenge Chavo's death and strengthen his tenuous new Serbian alliance. This incident escalates the conflict with Ortega and the Marquez cartel, putting Power Book IV: Force Season 3 episode 3's protagonist in the thick of it.

The episode also shows the threat approaching Tommy from a different angle. Ortega, who is in solitary confinement, has a mole in Stacy Mark's circle. Sang, a prosecutor, intentionally fails a warrant to suppress drugs and cash evidence, giving Stacy Marx a major "L". Sang works with Ortega and the Marquez cartel, like Mike Sandival in Power. This means the Marquez cartel is actively dismantling Tommy and his allies, legally and streetwise. Tommy's problems are exacerbated by Miguel Garcia and Ortega's power grab. After killing the failed hired hitter and feeding his finger to a pig, Miguel agrees to help Ortega kill Tommy, but Ortega insists Tommy must be alive.

What do the betrayal and escalating war mean for Tommy's Future

Power Book IV: Force ends. Season 3 episode 3 sets Tommy Egan up for betrayal and open warfare. The main secret—that Diamond and Jenard tried to kill D-Mac after the initial ambush—is a time bomb. Tommy's discovery makes rebuilding a stable Chicago coalition all but impossible. He must now deal with the Marquez cartel and Ortega's alliance while planning how to handle his supposed partners' disloyalty.

The personal stakes are also rising for Tommy, who is showing signs of having a child with his girlfriend, Mirrea. Mirrea exhibits signs of a potential pregnancy, such as being sensitive to cigar smoke and craving ice cream, a development foreshadowed since Season 2. If this theory is confirmed, Tommy will have much more to lose, potentially changing his behavior, as he is a character "built off love." Mirrea is also seen embracing the lifestyle, handling a strap and asserting that she is watching Miguel closely.

Tommy now knows that his closest partners are capable of plotting against a gang member and deceiving him. This new reality forces Tommy into an impossible situation: either address the betrayal within his ranks or focus solely on the exterior threat from Ortega and Miguel. His ability to navigate this internal and external war will determine whether he achieves his goal of conquering Chicago or meets the same fate as his aspirations in New York.

Power Book IV: Force Season 3 episode 3 is available to stream on Starz.