Power Book IV: Force season 2 recap: All to know before the season 3 airs

A scene from Power Book IV: Force season 2 (Image via X/@ForceStarz)

Power Book IV: Force is the third spin-off of Courtney A. Kemp’s crime drama ‘Power,’ which premiered in 2022, and returned for a second season in the following year. In June 2024, the series was renewed for a third and final season, which is set to premiere on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Created by Robert Munic, Power Book IV: Force follows the exploits of gangster Tommy Egan in Chicago. Following the departure of Munic, Gary Lennon took over as the showrunner for season 2, which comprises 10 episodes and initially aired between September 1, 2023, and November 10, 2023.

The season opens with Tommy Egan arriving in Chicago, determined to avenge the death of Liliana and seize control of the city’s drug trade. With the Flynn organization weakened and law enforcement closing in, Tommy and his ally Diamond must outmaneuver rival factions — including Jenard, the Serbian mob, and Miguel Garcia — as they spark a violent power struggle. As the hunt for dominance intensifies, Tommy needs to decide what he’s willing to sacrifice to become the kingpin while staying one step ahead of his enemies and the feds.

Just like the original, the spin-off has been well received by the audience. On the film and television rating platform Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a score of 87% from the group.

What was the story of Power Book IV: Force season 2?







In Power Book IV: Force season 2, Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson work tirelessly to keep the gang, CBI, ahead of Jenard’s new crew. At the same time, Tommy pursues revenge for Liliana’s death and aims to dominate Chicago’s drug empire. As Jenard’s faction seeks vengeance, Tommy manipulates tensions between Miguel and the Serbs to CBI’s benefit, though federal agents intensify their task force targeting him.

Tommy and Diamond’s business expands to the prisons, which is a big win for the CBI. Claudia reenters the drug trade with the Serbs, while D-Mac’s disobedience drags him deeper into the chaos. With police scrutiny tightening, Tommy and Diamond unite with rival gangs, even recruiting Vic and Jenard into CBI.

However, Mirković retaliates when Tommy encroaches on Serb turf, igniting catastrophic violence. As betrayals unfold and the Feds close in, Tommy tests Vic’s loyalty and faces mounting danger from every side. His growing bond with Mireya is strained by his ruthless ambition and the risky alliances he forms. Ultimately, Tommy executes his master plan to seize control of Chicago, but his relentless pursuit of power forces him to confront devastating personal sacrifices.

In the final episode, Tommy and Diamond corner Vic on a rooftop to feed him false information, so that the feds can capture Claudia and Serb leader Mircovic with the Marquez Cartel. Later, Vic also tells Tommy that his sister Claudia is the one responsible for Liliana’s death, confirming his suspicions.

Where to watch Power Book IV: Force









Watch Power Book IV: Force, including season 2, in the U.S. via the streaming service STARZ. Subscriptions start at $4.99/month for a limited-time offer, with the regular ad-free monthly rate being $10.99/month.

You can also access the show through the STARZ add-on on platforms like Hulu, which adds STARZ for an extra $10.99/month, and via Amazon Prime Video channels.

