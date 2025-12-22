Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 ending explained: Did Guy of Gisbourne attack the Saxon village?

Image via MGM+

Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 begins with the outlaws feeling angry and helpless after the cruel violence inflicted by the Normans. As the episode progresses, they plan to take revenge. However, while attempting to carry out this plan, disagreements arose within the group, with Friar Tuck strongly opposing killing and refusing to support taking revenge, which caused tension among the outlaws.

Meanwhile, Marian makes peace with Robert and warns him about the looming danger heading towards the outlaws. She reveals that King Henry II has sent one of his ‘’most brutal and violent knights’’ to deal with the conflict between the Normans and the Saxons.

Even though Friar Tuck tries to stop the violence, it does not come to an end. By the end of the episode, innocent people in a Saxon village are killed by the new arrival, Guy of Gisbourne. He does this to draw Robin and his Merry Men out of hiding. Guy wants revenge on Robin and hopes to kill him so that he can gain the position of Sheriff, as promised by Queen Eleanor.

Was Lord Warwick killed?

After the death of Henry Miller in the previous episode, Robin, the Merry Men and Rosemary head to Warwick Castle, hoping to take revenge. Friar Tuck has not teamed up with the Normans to save anyone, but instead, his Christian beliefs have made him think of their group’s violent actions. He believes that the more killing they do, the more danger they will face in the future, and that it will destroy any hope of a peaceful life.

Friar Tuck strongly opposes attacking the unarmed soldiers of Lord Warwick, even though Warwick was responsible for Miller’s death. Very few Saxons are willing to follow this peaceful path, and almost no one fully agrees with him. While they do stop themselves from killing Warwick at first, clashes still break out. The group struggles with the idea of letting Warwick go without revenge, as it feels unfair to Miller’s death.

Rosemary also becomes confused about whether this is the right thing to do. However, Drew Miller ends up killing Lord Warwick without taking any advice from Friar Tuck. Seeing how the Saxons continue to choose violence and power as their way of life, Friar Tuck decides to leave the outlaws and walk away from the group.

Sheriff’s attempt to kill Robin fails again, and the Normans are heading to kill the Saxons in Robin Hood season 1 episode 9

When Robin and his Merry Men fall into Nottingham’s ambush in the previous episode, the sheriff secretly makes a clever move to track the Saxons’ plans in case they escape. Robin manages to escape the ambush after rescuing the Saxons, but one spy slips into the group by pretending to be a prisoner. The spy is loyal to the Sheriff and tells him where Robin’s camp is hidden. He also helps plan an attack on Robin, following the Sheriff’s orders.

After Friar Tuck leaves the group, the spy follows Robin into the woods and is about to kill him. At the last moment, Friar Tuck arrives and saves Robin. He realizes that he cannot abandon the outlaws, who feel like family to him, even though their beliefs and way of life might clash. The spy is hunted down, and the Sheriff’s attempt to kill Robin fails.

After this, the Sheriff goes to Queen Eleanor and asks for more soldiers for another attack, because he now knows where Robin and the Saxons are hiding. However, Queen Eleanor has already informed the King about the situation. The King has sent his most trusted knight to handle the matter, and his methods are far more brutal than even the Sheriff’s.

The Sheriff of Nottingham has a personal hatred for Robin, but Guy of Gisbourne wants to destroy the Saxons, including innocent people. Normally, this should not bother the Sheriff, since he also wants Robin and the Saxons defeated. However, there is a problem. If Guy defeats Robin, he could become the new Sheriff of Nottingham and replace him.

Because of this fear, the Sheriff may make a surprising move in the finale episode, one that could go against Guy of Gisbourne’s plan to protect his own position.

Seeing all this planning, Marian goes straight to the outlaw camp to warn Robin. There, she also admits that she still loves him. After John attacks her and blames her for telling the Queen about his plans to take the throne, Marian feels that she is no longer safe anywhere except with Robin.

To verify if Marian is telling the truth, Robin and Drew Miller visit the palace to discover what is being planned. When they arrive there, they learn that the army is fully prepared to attack and kill the Saxons.

However, before they can return the next day, the Saxon village has already been destroyed, and many innocent people have been killed. Guy of Gisbourne has almost completed his mission, setting the stage for the finale. This forces Robin to make his next move against yet another act of violence and injustice toward his outlaw group.