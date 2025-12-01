Robin Hood season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Cast actors of Robin Hood Sean Bean, Connie Nielsen, Lauren McQueen and Jack Patten attend the London screening of "Robin Hood" at Regent Street Cinema on October 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

MGM+ and Lionsgate Television’s Robin Hood is an action and adventure drama series that first aired season 1 on November 2, 2025, and was created by showrunners John Glenn and Jonathan English.

The main storyline and plot arcs of the show focus on the protagonist, Rob, who is a Saxon man by birth as well as an outlaw, and Marian Huntingdon, who is a noblewoman from Normandy.

Both of them together embark on an exciting and adventurous quest for gaining justice and peace together, while Rob leads a rebel group to fight for the rights of the common people after the Norman conquest, and Marian becomes a maid for Queen Eleanor and gathers information from the court.

Rob’s character on the show is played by actor Jack Platten, while actress Lauren McQueen plays the role of Marian. Ever since the premiere of the show, every week, new episodes have been released.

Season 1 episode 7 of Robin Hood is all set to air on MGM+ on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and the episode is titled ‘Thieves With A Purpose’. The episode airs at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Recently on the show, Rob was shown revealing his identity to Queen Eleanor in a secret meeting, while Marian found out from her father, Earl of Huntingdon, that her lover, Rob, was the one who was responsible for the death of her brother, Aronne.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Baron Warick will be targeted by Rob and the Merry Men, while Prince John will appear suddenly.

Details explored on Robin Hood’s season 1 episode 7 release date and time, where to stream, and everything to expect from the upcoming episode

MGM+’s Robin Hood premiered season 1 on November 2, 2025, and the adventure action drama series releases episodes every week.

Season 1’s upcoming episode 7 of the show is all set to air on the streaming platform on December 7, 2025, and the episode is titled ‘Thieves With A Purpose’.

Recently on the show, the storyline that was explored was centered around the Sheriff of Nottingham speaking to the barons and the earls regarding the issues caused by the outlaws, while Queen Eleanor made all of them sign a writ to pass it, which was an attempt to try to get King Henry II back from France to England to keep an eye on him.

Meanwhile, as the Queen journeyed from Westminster to Nottingham, her chambermaid, Marian Huntingdon, was able to sneak away to the Locksley Estate and waited till nighttime to meet with her lover, Rob, and both of them shared some passionate moments together.

Following that, Marian was also devastated after finding out from her father, the Earl of Huntingdon, that Rob was the one who was responsible for her brother Aronne’s death.

The Queen also had a secret meeting arranged with the outlaw, and when Rob met with her, she came to the realization that Rob was the Saxon lover of Marian and also the outlaw, causing issues.

In the upcoming season 1, episode 7, Rob will end up conducting a secret pact with Queen Eleanor, and then go on to strike Baron Warick.

When the Sheriff of Nottingham finds out, he will end up getting Gamewell and other Saxon elders jailed.

Prince John will also end up coming and meeting with Marian.

