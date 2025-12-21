Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Does Stacy’s death change things for Tommy?

With Power Book IV: Force racing toward its final stretch, Season 3 has made it increasingly clear that Tommy Egan’s grip on Chicago is slipping. The Starz crime drama follows Tommy’s attempt to rebuild power after leaving New York behind.

What initially looked like a fresh start has slowly turned into a familiar cycle of betrayal, fractured alliances, and escalating violence.

Power Book IV: Force season 3, in particular, has focused on the instability of control. The coalition that once felt unbreakable, is starting to weaken since Jenard is trying to make his way back into the circle of trust.

Episode 7, titled Lines in the Sand, brings those tensions to a breaking point. The episode completely dismantles the power structure the series has been building since the premiere.

At the center of that collapse is the shocking death of Stacy Marks, a moment that will surely change a lot of things in the series for Tommy.

When power and control finally slip away

Stacy Marks has always occupied a complicated position in Power Book IV: Force. As a United States Attorney, she represented law and order, but her behind-the-scenes dealings with Tommy pulled her into morally dangerous territory.

Over the course of Season 3, Stacy became increasingly compromised, choosing political ambition and survival over integrity. Each decision trapped her deeper in Tommy’s world.

In Episode 7, the pressure of covering up crimes, protecting corrupt allies, and losing control of the narrative finally pushes Stacy to confront Tommy directly.

She believes that standing up to him and attempting an arrest will restore her authority. Instead, she approaches Tommy at his most volatile moment, immediately after his violent fallout with Diamond.

Tommy’s response is swift and final. He shoots Stacy without hesitation, signaling that he no longer believes in half-measures or restraint. While her death removes a legal threat, it creates new problems.

Stacy was a known enemy with limits. Her absence leaves room for Bill Tseng, whose corruption is already evident, to step into power.

Rather than reducing Tommy’s exposure, Stacy’s death destabilizes the legal side of the board and makes future consequences far less predictable.

Recap of Power Book IV: Force Season 3 Episode 7

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7, titled Lines in the Sand, opens with the coalition already under strain. Diamond and Jenard move forward with a fentanyl deal despite Tommy’s objections, effectively choosing sides without saying it out loud.

When Tommy confronts Diamond, the conversation quickly turns hostile. The argument escalates into a fight, ending their alliance.

Jenard’s recklessness dominates the episode. His relationship with Shanti unravels when she catches him having sex with Jade in a club bathroom.

The betrayal cuts deeper when it’s revealed that Tommy paid Jade to tempt him, using Jenard’s addiction and impulses against him. Shanti’s response is decisive.

She destroys Jenard’s Lamborghini and later exposes his role in plotting against D-Mac, finally severing ties and blowing up his credibility.

Vic Flynn is forced into an impossible choice when the Albanians demand a body as payment. To protect himself, Vic kills his childhood friend Conor and frames him for the earlier attack. The act underscores how desperate survival has become.

Loyalty no longer exists; only damage control does.

Miguel Garcia faces an assassination attempt orchestrated by Ortega. He survives through quick thinking and violence, but the hitmen reveal critical information: Mireya is pregnant.

Ortega immediately shifts focus, setting his sights on Miguel’s sister. This revelation reshapes the power dynamics and creates a path toward an uneasy alliance between Miguel and Tommy, two men who may need each other to survive.

The episode’s final act belongs to Stacy Marks. Believing she still has leverage, she confronts Tommy and attempts to arrest him. Tommy, emotionally raw and freshly betrayed, reacts on instinct and kills her.

The moment removes a key figure from the series, but it also confirms that Tommy has entered a phase where every decision will carry irreversible consequences.

Power Book IV: Force is now available for streaming on Starz.