The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon panics over Noah, Nick suspects Sienna, Nikki and Victor’s marriage spirals

Noah Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for December 22, 2025, bring growing fear in Genoa City as Sharon gets upsetting news about Noah, while Nick becomes more and more worried about Sienna being gone. With danger getting closer, the Newmans deal with heavy feelings, missing answers, and growing stress.

As the episode unfolds, loyalties are tested and tempers flare. Noah lashes out in defense of Sienna, believing she is being treated unfairly, while Nick worries there might be a bigger secret.

In another place, Nikki and Victor’s marriage reaches another bad spot, adding problems to an already shaky situation caused by Matt’s newest scary plan.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 22, 2025

Sharon is shaken by another attack on Noah

Sharon’s life is turned upside down when she finds out that Noah has been hurt one more time. Even though Noah tries to act like it is not a big deal, saying he only got a small hit on the head, Sharon is clearly very upset by the news.

Her fear is made worse by the repeated danger happening to her son, making it impossible for her to look away from the growing risk connected to what has been happening lately.

Nick questions Noah’s choices and Sienna’s role

Nick is just as worried as Sharon, but his worry quickly turns into being annoyed. He is angry that Noah ran away from his bodyguards, seeing it as a careless choice that put him right in the middle of danger.

However, Noah’s mind is on something else. Instead of thinking about his injury, he is set on finding Sienna, who has disappeared without any explanation.

A clash over whether Sienna is victim or accomplice

While Sharon believes Matt does not have the money or resources to get very far with Sienna, Nick starts to think about a scarier idea. He wonders if Sienna might have chosen to go with Matt and is not a helpless person anymore.

This doubt creates a fight between father and son, as Noah strongly speaks up for who Sienna is and gets angry at Nick for thinking the worst about her.

Noah stands firm in his belief in Sienna

Noah is sure Sienna is a good person and would never on purpose join Matt ever again. He says that she would not knowingly put herself or other people in danger.

His strong belief shows how much he cares now, even while the people around him ask if his feelings are stopping him from thinking clearly during a very important time.

The search for Sienna intensifies

Despite the disagreement, efforts to locate Sienna ramp up quickly. The Newman security team joins forces with the GCPD and a Los Angeles detective to track her down.

Their involvement suggests the situation is serious and far-reaching. Noah gains some reassurance knowing help is coming, but time may not be on their side.

Sienna faces a terrifying unknown

As the search proceeds, Sienna finds herself in an increasingly scary spot. She knows that Annie is doing what Matt says, leaving her in danger of whatever happens next.

Sienna worries she might be made to be a prisoner again or worse if Matt decides she is not helpful to him anymore. Every minute makes it more dangerous for her to stay alive.

Nikki and Victor’s marriage reaches crisis level

Meanwhile, trouble starts at the Newman farm as Nikki and Victor’s fight gets much worse. Nikki might walk out angrily after Victor tells her to leave, turning their long marriage into full-blown crisis mode.

With emotions running high and trust hanging by a thread, their fight makes things even more shaky for the Newman family during a time that is already a mess.

Monday’s episode prepares the way for more problems from Matt’s time of causing fear, making sure the Newmans are not safe at all as the trouble keeps going.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus

