Christmas 2025 Home Depot sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As Christmas edges closer, Home Depot launches its yearly holiday sale, catching the eye of those already planning their seasonal setups. Notable markdowns - some reaching half price - are live across a curated range of goods, spanning household basics alongside cheerful decorations. Shoppers can upgrade corners of their homes, dive into hands-on repairs, or grab last-minute festive supplies. Savings stand out without flashiness, centered on practical picks marked down for this time-limited stretch.

Here are the top 7 holiday gifts from Home Depot to give your loved ones

If you want to surprise people close to you during the holidays, Home Depot is one of the perfect choices - they blend usefulness with care in subtle ways. Tools and clever little devices suit those who love building or fixing things on weekends. For others drawn to cozy atmospheres, there's decor that quietly brings winter charm indoors. Some like refreshing their rooms, while others dive into renovations every chance they get. Then there are those who just appreciate well-made objects that look good and work better. This list narrows it down to seven choices without overdoing it. Each one simplifies shopping when time feels short.

1. Brown 48 in. x 72 in. Recycled Rubber and Synthetic Surface Non-Slip Indoor Outdoor Commercial Door Mat

People cleaning homes or running shops have started paying attention to the Apache Mills Brown 48 by 72 inch doormat - right now priced 30% lower. Built tough with man-made fibers up top, its base uses old rubber turned into solid grip material. This one grabs mud and wetness off soles without sliding around when stepped on. Bumps naturally form on the surface without trapping dirt, resist staining, and won't fade under sunlight. No fuss upkeep keeps it fresh; brush away dust, suck up crumbs, rinse fast with garden water - all work. Handles busy spots where feet pass often.

You can check the product here.

2. 100 Count Warm White Faceted C9 LED Lights

Home Accents now sells their 100-piece Warm White Facet C9 LED string - nearly half price at Home Depot - for simple yet striking indoor or outdoor holiday styling. Over 65 feet long, the strand casts a cozy shimmer without heating up, so it stays safe near trees, railings, fences, or inside along baseboards. Meant for big setups, one plug can power as many as 51 strings of fifty bulbs, linking together smoothly for bold visual flow.

Tough by design, every bulb shines strong for around 25,000 hours - good for about fifteen winters of steady sparkle. The set comes with extra bulbs and fuses - handy touches that help when things go sideways. A three-year warranty backs them up, so they're built to stick around through winters ahead. Outlining eaves? Wrapping trunks? Defining patios after dark? They handle each task without fuss. The glow is soft, slightly textured, like light catching on ice. These aren't flashy - they settle into the night instead.

You can check the product here.

3. Balance Placement Peel 14

Home Depot has a deal right now - 20% off the Balance Placement Peel, built to make sliding pizzas around feel effortless. This tool uses a sleek, flat-fronted aluminum blade full of tiny holes, so it glides evenly without wobbling under the pie. Those little openings? They allow excess flour to fall gently, preventing the base from burning during baking. Crafted with care, the blade works smoothly alongside a solid beechwood handle shaped to fit natural hand motion.

That shift in weight balance means you hold steady with less strain, each time you move dough from counter to oven. Crafted to last, this peeler uses eco-friendly components - FSC-approved wood here, recycled ocean-bound plastic there. Works smoothly with various ovens, whether it's an Arc, larger Arc XL, or Dome version. Design feels honest, built for those who make pizza at home without fuss. Performance holds up, steady and unpretentious.

You can check the product here.

4. Dough Scraper

A smooth slice through sticky dough - that's where the Gozney scraper steps in, now sitting at Home Depot with a fifth off. Crafted with give and grit, its bendable silicone shell wraps around a firm metal spine, just taut enough to glide without tearing. Lift it from the bowl, shift it to the counter - no struggle, no mess. Sized snug for hands big or small, it rests comfortably during use, then rinses free of residue in seconds. Built quiet and ready, this one fits wherever kneading happens.

You can check the product here.

5. Phinnaeus Beige Fabric Upholstered Dining Chair (Set of 4)

The Phinnaeus Beige Fabric Dining Chair, now marked down by 6%, mixes old-school lines with cozy modern touches - suitable for a wide range of dining spaces. Its worn-finish rubberwood legs curve gently at the corners, bringing quiet refinement into vintage-leaning rooms. Generously sized for comfortable seating and reinforced for durability, ensuring practicality matches its style. Simple setup means you spend less time puzzling parts together; instead, craft meets real-life function without fuss - a steady fit for your mealtime corner.

You can check the product here.

6. Goodwin 75.6 in. Square Arm Fabric Rectangle Mid-Century Modern Sofa with Throw Pillows

A fresh deal pops up at Home Depot - the Goodwin 75.6-inch Square Arm Fabric Sofa, now trimmed by 25%. Soft sand-hued microfiber wraps the piece, blending mid-century lines with a hint of timeless grace, fitting just about any room vibe. Crisp square arms meet a tufted base cushion; plump back supports invite sinking in, not just sitting. Two faux leather roll pillows nestle in, tossing in texture plus a touch of contrast. Built tough on solid hardwood, it rides on slim black metal legs - angled down, steady, quiet in their look.

Built for three, with a blend of pocket coils and dense foam that stays supportive during binge-watching, morning coffee, or relaxed weekends. A soft beige hue gives it quiet confidence, slipping easily into mid-century spaces, flowing between traditional and bold setups - function meets subtle charm. Built tough without shouting about it, this sofa balances ease and good looks, fitting in where life happens, shaping moments rather than just filling corners.

You can check the product here.

7. 7-Pieces Rectangular Wood Tone Wooden Top Dining Table Set 6 Seats

A spacious wooden table takes center stage in this seven-piece dining collection now at Home Depot, marked down by nearly half. Six cushioned seats surround it, each wrapped in soft cream fabric that feels warm and lived-in. Rustic touches meet clean modern shapes, letting the group fit naturally into different kinds of spaces without trying too hard.

Linen covers add a relaxed texture, making mealtime or casual get-togethers feel just right. Built tough with solid wood, the pieces hold up over time even when life gets messy. Wipeable finishes keep things looking fresh after coffee drips or kids' snacks. Style doesn't shout here - it settles in.

You can check the product here.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!