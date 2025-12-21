Billionaire entrepreneur leads NASA into high-stakes space race against China

Jared Isaacman (Image via Getty)

Millionaire entrepreneur, Jared Isaacman, was appointed the new administrator of NASA on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Soon after taking his seat as the agency's frontrunner, he expressed his honest feelings about the United States’ position in the space exploration race, particularly in competition with China.

In an interview with NBC News, published on December 20, 2025, Isaacman stated:



“Within the next three years, we are going to land American astronauts again on the moon, but this time, with the infrastructure to stay… We are faced with another space race.”



His comment came after the Trump administration declared its intention to surpass China by having astronauts land on the moon first.

As a result, Isaacman made his intentions clear the day after he was sworn into office.

More details on NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman’s plans for future lunar missions







Isaacman is the 15th NASA Administrator. He stepped into his new role just as President Trump officially signed an order, which asked NASA to conduct successful lunar missions by 2028.

Not only that, but the order directed the agency to make efforts to ensure there was a permanent outpost on the moon by 2030, after which they would turn their attention to exploring the Red Planet.

While speaking with NBC News, Isaacman echoed the administration’s intentions and plans for space exploration, saying they were in a “space race” with China, with each striving to outperform the other.

NASA’s Artemis is the primary lunar mission, with Artemis II scheduled to launch in February 2026. It will take four astronauts into space on a 10-day journey to and from Earth in an attempt to test the SLS rocket, also known as the Space Launch System rocket, and the Orion spacecraft.

Only after Artemis II successfully completes its mission to collect the necessary data and do the required tests will NASA launch Artemis III into space.

Artemis III’s purpose is to carry astronauts to the lunar surface and land them on the south pole of the moon.

With entrepreneur Isaacman’s entry into the agency, NASA is expected to continue to focus its attention on commercialization. As a result, SpaceX and Blue Origin are expected to be involved in the space missions, even in the agency’s Artemis program.

However, that would not be all, as Isaacan noted that other private companies will also play a part in shaping the future of space exploration at NASA.

According to Trump’s orders, there needs to be a “vibrant commercial space economy through the power of American free enterprise,” which also includes the construction of a Space Station by 2030.

The executive order also asks for the construction of a nuclear reactor, which must be ready for launch to the lunar surface by 2030.

While speaking with NBC News, Isaacman reiterated the plans, noting that the presence of nuclear power in space would only benefit them in the future. However, he worried that the budget would put a strain on their plans.

Regardless, he hoped things would set into place, as he said:



“Whether it’s $25 billion or $20 billion, that’s an awful lot of money coming into the agency every single year. We’ve got the best and brightest that are capable of taking on numerous challenging endeavors – the near impossible – simultaneously.”



He continued that with the resources provided, as well as the “commitment from the president,” all plans could be executed.

Stay tuned for more updates.