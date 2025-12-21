A look back at the biggest space stories of 2025

The ULA's Atlas V-551 rocket lifts off from launch pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with 27 new Amazon Leo satellites (Image via Getty)

This Week In Space podcast ended the year with its Holiday Special 2025 episode, which reviewed the main space-related events of the past year. Hosted by Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik, the episode examined how space science, exploration, government policy and commercial activity evolved throughout 2025. The episode aired on December 20, 2025.

The episode places the year’s events within a broader context. Changes in NASA leadership, government actions affecting space programs and funding debates are discussed alongside scientific discoveries and updates on ongoing missions.

The hosts connect these areas to show how decisions on Earth influenced work in orbit and deep space. Several long-running topics return throughout the episode, including the future of Mars exploration, the balance between public and private space efforts and how national priorities shaped space policy.

Space policy, NASA leadership and agency direction

Space policy and leadership changes form a major part of the episode’s discussion. One of the most notable developments late in the year was the appointment of Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator.

His arrival followed months of uncertainty around agency leadership, budget planning and program direction. The hosts explain that while his long-term plans were not yet defined by year’s end, the change marked an important moment for the agency.

Government involvement in space continued throughout 2025. The episode reviews a sweeping executive order signed by President Donald Trump, described as aimed at “ensuring American space superiority.”

This action reflected a broader focus on national goals in space, including security, economic interests, and technological leadership. These priorities frequently appeared in policy discussions throughout the year.

Budget pressure was another recurring issue. NASA faced limits that affected both science and exploration programs. One of the most discussed examples was the Mars Sample Return mission.

The episode outlines how rising costs led NASA to reassess its plans. A proposal from Lockheed Martin suggested completing the mission for about $3 billion, but no final decision was reached in 2025. The hosts stress that the debate remained ongoing.

Legislation also touched on space-related heritage. A bill signed during the year included funding tied to moving the space shuttle Discovery from the Smithsonian to Texas.

This decision drew public attention, highlighting how space policy can intersect with culture and history. Throughout the segment, the hosts rely on official announcements and confirmed actions, keeping the focus on documented events.

Missions, science, and notable space events

The episode also reviews scientific work and mission activity from across 2025. Space telescopes played a central role in many significant discoveries. The James Webb Space Telescope was credited with identifying a new moon orbiting Uranus, adding to knowledge of the planet’s system. At the same time, the Hubble Space Telescope marked 35 years in operation, continuing to collect data decades after launch.

Astronomy research produced several notable results. Scientists studying fast blue optical transients linked some of these events to black holes tearing apart stars. One researcher involved in the work said, “It’s definitely not just an exploding star.” This statement reflects how new data is changing how these events are understood.

The episode also mentions studies of extreme cosmic explosions, including a possible “superkilonova,” thought to involve the merger of neutron stars. While research is ongoing, these observations expanded the range of known high-energy events in the universe.

Mars exploration remained a key topic. The Perseverance rover continues to collect samples, which are being stored in case they are brought back to Earth. The hosts say that researchers consider these samples to be the most valuable thing.

The history of human spaceflight achievements was also part of the recap. The International Space Station celebrated 25 years of continuous human presence in orbit.

Commercial space activities were visible almost everywhere during the recap, such as the Falcon 9 boosters being spotted or a Starlink satellite getting damaged and falling to Earth quietly. Altogether, these instances constitute a genuine ledger of space endeavors in 2025.

