The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is the fourth big-screen film from the famous Nickelodeon show created by Stephen Hillenburg. It was released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Derek Drymon directed it. The main voice cast returns with Tom Kenny as SpongeBob. Bill Fagerbakke plays Patrick Star, along with Clancy Brown as Mr Krabs. Rodger Bumpass voices Squidward while Carolyn Lawrence plays Sandy Cheeks. Mr Lawrence plays Plankton.

New voices include Mark Hamill as the Flying Dutchman and Regina Hall as Barb.

The story follows SpongeBob on an underwater quest to show he is brave. It combines humorous moments with a pirate adventure.

John Debney wrote the score and also composed music for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

The soundtrack album was released digitally on December 19, 2025, by Milan Records and Paramount Music. It has Debney's orchestra tracks.

Ice Spice created an original song called "Big Guy" for the end credits. It plays in the film but is not on the main album.

This music perfectly suits the film's exciting pirate theme and appeals to fans of all ages.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants - Complete list of soundtrack

The official album has 17 score tracks written and conducted by John Debney. These tracks bring out the adventure and mystery in the underwater story.

The Dutchman’s Story -1:16

-1:16 Call to Adventure -2:50

-2:50 Destiny Is Squeezing My Buns -1:39

-1:39 SpongeBuckler Awakens the Flying Dutchman - 3:10

- 3:10 The Celebratory Dutchman - 3:02

- 3:02 Demoted Squidward -1:10

-1:10 Barnacle Brain SpongeBob - 2:01

- 2:01 Batten Down the Hatches -1:04

-1:04 The Underworld and the Trail Ahead -3:04

-3:04 Rescue - 3:05

- 3:05 Keep Your Eye on the Prize - 0:55

- 0:55 Baggin’ an Octopus - 2:02

- 2:02 Swashbuckler’s Altar - 2:11

- 2:11 Shiver Me Timbers - 1:14

- 1:14 Tricked You! - 5:11

- 5:11 The Dutchman’s Deal - 2:32

- 2:32 Hold On, SpongeBob - 6:27

Featured song (not on the score album)

Big Guy by Ice Spice

The album is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

What is The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants all about?

SpongeBob finds out he is tall enough to ride a scary roller coaster. But he gets too afraid and backs out.

He wants to prove he is brave just like Mr Krabs. While looking around Mr Krabs' old pirate stuff, SpongeBob accidentally calls up the ghostly pirate Flying Dutchman, voiced by Mark Hamill.

SpongeBob and Patrick go on a risky trip through the Underworld. They try to finish tasks and win a Swashbuckler Certificate.

Along the way, they face tricks, rescues and revelations about true courage.

The Flying Dutchman has his own secret plan tied to an old curse while Friends from Bikini Bottom try to save SpongeBob.

The film blends action, humor and ideas about friendship and self-expression in true SpongeBob style.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is playing in theaters worldwide right now.

You can buy or rent it digitally on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

It is expected to be available for streaming on Paramount+ in early 2026, following the theatrical run.

