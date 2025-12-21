Type keyword(s) to search

Ice Spice draws backlash over revealing white lace dress at the new SpongeBob movie screening

Ice Spice turned heads with her dress at the SpongeBob premiere. Read on to know more.
posted by Sudipta Sinha
Sunday 12/21/2025 at 1:10AM EST
  • Ice Spice (Image via Instagram/@spongebobmovie's)
    Ice Spice drew attention with her bold fashion choice while attending a screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants in New York City. The 25-year-old rapper arrived at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room on Wednesday, December 17, for the PG-rated film’s event. 

    Embracing a creative approach to method dressing, the “Munch” hitmaker wore a striking outfit featuring a sweetheart neckline, tulle panels at the hips and back, and a ruffled skirt. 

    The lace-and-tulle ensemble, which retails for $1,589, was sheer enough to reveal an ivory bra and matching thong underneath.

    She completed the daring look with white platform mules and a diamond cross necklace, while her signature bubblegum pink hair was styled in voluminous waves, adding to the eye-catching appearance that turned heads at the screening.

    Not only did the look turn heads at the red carpet, but also on social media, where many unfortunately went on to slam the singer’s choice in outfit. 

    “That's just wrong it's a kids movie wear something professional,” wrote a person on Instagram, commenting under Ice Spice’s pictures. 

    “The song and music video was already CRAZY but this is just willldddd,” shared another.

    “Who approved this?” asked a third

    Yet another person asked, “This is so inappropriate why are we ok with this?”

    Ice Spice's role in SpongeBob Movie

    Ice Spice has strong reasons to celebrate The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants, as she both voices a character and contributes music to the animated film. 

    The Bronx-born rapper lends her voice to a ticket taker who delivers the memorable line, “Don’t make me call security,” and also provides an original song titled “Big Guy” for the movie’s soundtrack. 

    On the catchy track, Spice delivers playful lyrics such as “Tight fit, square hips / Doing the dance in my big guy pants” and “Ain’t a jellyfish, but I’m the catch / Feel like that fish, so I’m pumping my chest.” 

    The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for the artist, who has frequently expressed her longtime love for SpongeBob SquarePants and has even shared that the iconic yellow sponge was the only animated character she ever had a crush on.

    Exploring the cast of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

    The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, features a strong ensemble cast that includes the legends from the regular cartoon. Some of them are listed as follows:

    • Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail
    • Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs
    • Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles
    • Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star
    • Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks
    • Mr. Lawrence as Plankton
    • Regina Hall as Barb, the Flying Dutchman's assistant
    • Mark Hamill as The Flying Dutchman
    • George Lopez as JK Fishlips, a fish news anchor
    • Isis "Ice Spice" Gaston as ticket taker
    • Arturo Castro as ride operator
    • Sherry Cola as studio spokesperson

    Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of entertainment.
     

