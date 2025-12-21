Christmas 2025 Carhartt sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

The logo of the U.S.-based apparel company Carhartt, which was founded in 1889 is seen in Munich. (Photo by Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Carhartt’s Christmas 2025 Gift Guide features practical clothing and accessories designed for long-lasting use and everyday wear. The items focus on being useful during winter and are ideal for tradespeople, outdoor workers or those seeking thoughtful gifts this holiday season. Check below for the seven standout picks from the Carhartt Christmas 2025 collection.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and these products are not affiliated

7 holiday gifts from Carhartt Christmas sale 2025

These seven Carhartt items showcase the brand's Christmas 2025 collection.

Relaxed Fit Outdoor Graphic T-Shirt

This t-shirt, crafted from sturdy cotton, is perfect for everyday wear. It features the “Hammy Outdoor” graphic, adding a festive touch without straying from Carhartt’s classic, relaxed fit. You can wear it as a winter layer or just on its own when inside.

Mountain Crew Sock 2 Pack

You can get the Mountain Crew Sock 2 Pack for both men and women. These socks utilize a wool blend to regulate temperature, wick away sweat, and reduce odor during extended periods of work. Extra padding at the heel, toe and arch makes them comfortable for extended wear, and tough yarns ensure they last longer.

Carhartt Waist Pack

The Carhartt Waist Pack is a compact, water-resistant bag designed to carry your essentials, such as keys, wallets or phones. It features a simple design that prioritizes ease of use and portability for everyday use.

Insulated 12 Can Lunch Cooler with Two Compartments

This lunch cooler utilizes insulation to maintain the optimal temperature for food items. It features two separate sections, allowing hot food to stay warm and drinks to remain cold for up to eight hours. Its sturdy design stops your things from getting squished while carrying.

Women’s Knitted Snowflake Beanie with Pom

This stylish beanie has a snowflake design and a cute pom on top, giving it a cozy winter vibe. Its soft and stretchy material provides a snug and warm fit during chilly weather.

Men’s Lookout Hat

The Lookout Hat is a cozy knit winter hat. It is bright red and has a pompom on top. It is designed to keep you warm and matches the season's style, while adhering to Carhartt's practical design for cold-weather gear.

Knit Cuffed Beanie and Canvas Cap

You can choose from 13 colors of the Knit Cuffed Beanie. The Canvas Cap comes in seven different shades. Both of these are straightforward and versatile headwear options good for work or just casual use. Their designs focus on being tough and comfy.

These items focus on creating winter gear and accessories that are both useful and reliable, rather than just being made for the holiday season.