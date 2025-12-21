Why was Tota arrested? Viral video shows Brazilian streamer escorted by police

The famous Brazilian streamer, Tota MC, was recently detained by police (Image via Instagram/@totamc)

A video of Brazilian Twitch streamer Jonathan “Tota MC” Augusto’s arrest recently went viral, sparking speculations among the netizens.

In the clip, the social media star was seen being escorted by the police to a police station. According to his eponymous Facebook fan page, Tota MC, the streamer’s arrest was a misunderstanding. A recent post asserted:

“Tota was arrested due to a misunderstanding with police in Rio de Janeiro. They said there was a chase after someone fleeing.”

Augusto also addressed the incident via his Instagram Stories, admitting that it was a misunderstanding and that he was not actually arrested.

He asserted that he wasn’t arrested and declined the exaggerated social media rumors. Tota MC stated (translated from Brazilian Portuguese):

“I went there [police station], everything was misunderstood, that's it, guys! No sirens either. No siren noise, guys. Because it was a normal motorcycle coming after us.”

Tota confirmed that he was placed in a police vehicle after a cop stopped him, but everything was sorted out later. The Instagram star also recounted the incident in his Stories.

Tota MC recounts almost getting arrested over nothing while riding his bike

Police tried to say Tota and his friend ran and tried to set them up, but the chief didn’t buy it. Thankfully, Tota wasn’t arrested. He said he’d never run from the cops because he’s scared of getting shot. pic.twitter.com/W0OpOVe0Ba — YDB UPDATES (@ydbupdates) December 19, 2025

The Twitch streamer, who collaborated with Kai Cenat earlier this year, went viral on social media after the cops seemingly detained him.

Shortly after his release, Tota revealed that it was a misunderstanding that had almost gotten him into trouble.

In his Instagram Stories, the internet personality said (translated from Brazilian Portuguese):

“Guys, to sum it up, man. The guys [cops] said I was running away from them. What the hell! How was I supposed to run away from those guys, man? I was just riding my motorcycle normally.”

Tota stated that he did not hear anything while supposedly being chased. He added:

“I didn't hear anything, man! How am I supposed to run away from the police damn it?!”

Tota stated that he was afraid of getting shot while being chased by the cops, which is why he stopped. The streamer proclaimed that he never got into trouble, as he recounted:

“I've never been to the police station. Nothing ever happened. Even the guys there say, ‘Damn, I don't even know, hahaha. What was that, hahaha.’ I said, ‘Boss, I didn't hear anything, no… don't hear anything.’ The guys said something happened and blah blah blah, but nothing happened, man. Nothing happened. Then they stopped me there, man, damn it. They took me to the police station.”

At the police station, Tota MC was released after the misunderstanding was ironed out.

For those unaware, the Brazilian streamer is known for his “Just Chatting” Twitch livestreams, which have earned him 1.2 million followers on the platform.

His Instagram handle has more than 2.6 million followers, while his TikTok account has over 3.5 million followers.

In May, Kai Cenat recruited him for his Streamer academy, and he was seemingly mentored by the likes of Duke Dennis, DDG, and India Love.