“I’m ok”: Jake Paul reassures fans after being hospitalized with broken jaw from fight

Jake Paul reassures fans after being hospitalized with broken jaw from fight (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Jake Paul is currently undergoing treatment for a fractured jaw following his defeat against Anthony Joshua. The fight happened Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami - eight rounds between the 36-year-old former champion and the younger star. Joshua scored four knockdowns against Paul before landing a decisive right-hand punch in the sixth round, clinching the victory, as reported by ESPN.

Paul hit a rough patch in the ring - his second professional loss, his first defeat by knockout. He posted a video on Instagram, wrote:

"broken jaw guys thanks for all the support I'm ok 👍🏽"

In another post, he dropped an update with an X-ray, revealing two clean breaks in his jawbone. He wrote:

"Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days."

Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul after a tough, longer-than-expected fight, praising his resilience

The big showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua went on longer than folks thought. At first, Paul came out fast - full of energy - and dodged most of Joshua's heavy shots. Still, tiredness hit him hard later; he got dropped more than once, even popping back up twice in round five. He tried one last powerful swing from above, yet Joshua landed the final blow.

Afterward in a press meet, Joshua reflects on the psychological as well as physical demands of boxing, saying he had warned Paul that he would either give up or be stopped. Pressure was sky-high going into this one, so he stressed treating both rivals and himself with real focus, never messing around with the game itself.

Joshua said at the press meet:

"Jake done well while it lasted... but fighting is not just physical, it's psychological. I did say to Jake, 'What's going to happen is I'm going to see a time when I'm going to take your soul and you're either going to give up or get knocked out. There was a lot riding on this fight, a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations, so I had to perform, a lot of people doubt me..." He further said: "I took Jake as seriously as I needed to, but most importantly, I took myself as seriously as I needed to. I respect myself, I respect boxing and I know what it takes to get in the ring. You have to be prepared and one slip-up could cost you in that ring. The end goal was to get him, pin him down and hurt him. That’s what people wanted, that was on my mind. It took longer than expected. You have to give Jake his respect for trying, trying and trying."

He gave credit where it was due - Paul kept clawing his way back each time things fell apart. Winning doesn't mean everything felt clean, though - he called his own work far from perfect, since flattening Paul took much more grind than planned.

