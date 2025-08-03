Jake Paul reportedly fires back at match-fixing allegations with a star attorney by his side

After months of rumors, Jake Paul brings in high-powered attorney to shut down match-fixing chatter.

Jake Paul hasn’t exactly stayed quiet while match‑fixing allegations have lingered around his career. Critics and fans have repeatedly questioned whether some of his bouts were staged, especially after the unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson.

Word is, he’s now taken serious legal steps to nip the rumor mill in the bud, and has hired a headline‑grabbing attorney to help do it. With no more room for mere tweets or press clips, he’s chosen courtroom firepower.

Jake Paul targets fight-fixing claims head-on with A-list legal firepower

Jake Paul’s reputation as a provocateur is nothing new, but in mid‑2025, he shifted from insults and taunts to serious legal action. After enduring months of critics calling his fights “rigged” (most loudly after he outpointed Mike Tyson in November 2024), Paul has retained Alex Spiro, a powerhouse litigator best known for representing Elon Musk and other celebrity clients. Spiro has announced:

“I’ve been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he has suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences.”

This isn’t the first time Paul’s been embroiled in match‑fixing allegations. Back in 2022, he accused Matchroom Boxing and judge Glenn Feldman of being in on a scheme to influence fights, specifically Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Usyk vs. Joshua. Paul’s aggressive claim,

“Clearly… this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing,” sparked a $100 million defamation lawsuit from Eddie Hearn and Feldman.

Paul did not back down. “I’m 5‑0 in lawsuits and 5‑0 in the ring,” he told MMA Junkie, cool as ever. The lawsuit went through the courts, Paul countersued in late 2024, and by April 2025, both sides reached a secret settlement, dismissing the case with prejudice. But while the Matchroom drama ended in a legal cease‑fire, newer match‑fixing allegations resurfaced, especially after televised footage showed Tyson visibly struggling yet still lasting eight rounds.

Prominent figures like Piers Morgan, Sylvester Stallone (who later apologized), and former boxers like Oscar De La Hoya suggested the fight was suspiciously one‑sided. Spiro and Paul’s team at Most Valuable Promotions repeatedly insisted the event was fully sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and that there were “absolutely no restrictions” on either fighter.

Nakisa Bidarian, co‑founder of MVP, finally broke his silence in mid‑2025: “Enough is enough,” he said, warning that anyone repeating those baseless claims would face legal pushback, not just Paul. He called fight‑rigging rumors “beyond lunacy” and emphasized that Texas licensing makes contractual scripting illegal.

With Spiro at the helm, Paul is now reportedly pressing defamation cake filings against several critics, names being floated include Morgan, former NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, and even MMA personalities Paddy Pimblett, Tommy Fury, and Dillon Danis. Our sources say Spiro left no doubt: send any offensive claims, and his team will answer with subpoenas, depositions, and potentially court judgments.