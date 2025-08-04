“We are shocked and saddened”: Oasis issues statement after a fan fell to his death at the band’s concert in London

Fan Dies After Fall at Oasis Concert in London; Investigation Ongoing

London authorities are looking into the death of a man who fell and died during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (August 3). Paramedics and medics at the stadium tried to save him, but he was declared dead at the scene. Oasis too released a statement expressing their shock following the tragic incident.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they were called to the venue at approximately 10:19 p.m. following reports of a very severe injury inside the stadium. Officers arriving at the scene found that the man had injuries from having fallen. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man, who appears to be in his 40s.

The incident took place as the band was in the midst of its reunion tour that started on July 4 at Cardiff. This was the band's first time performing together in 16 years. Saturday’s concert was their fourth out of seven at Wembley Stadium, and the stadium was packed with fans.

Police urge witnesses to come forward as Oasis tour proceeds after fan’s fatal fall

The Metropolitan Police are asking people to share any information they might have. They’re encouraging anyone who saw what happened or recorded it on their phone to step up. Investigators think some in the huge crowd may have caught footage of the incident.

The stadium and the band both shared statements after the tragic event. Oasis released a message through media channels offering sympathy to the victim’s loved ones. They said,

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

In a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, a Wembley spokesperson said,

“Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service, and the police attended to a concertgoer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall. Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers. The Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”

By Sunday night, the stadium confirmed the band’s next show would go on as planned. The rest of the tour is set to continue through Europe and later move on to North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

The details of how the fall happened are still unknown. Authorities are gathering evidence while the investigation continues.