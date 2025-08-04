Duke Dennis arrested at a San Antonio mall on trespassing charges following alleged hide and seek game with Kai Cenat

Streamer Duke Dennis Arrested in San Antonio on Trespassing and Evading Charges

Duke Dennis, a well-known creator and part of the AMP streaming group, got arrested this past weekend in San Antonio, Texas. Authorities said the 31-year-old named Denzel Dennis is facing charges for criminal trespassing and running from police after an incident at a shopping mall on Saturday night.

Videos spreading online show Dennis in handcuffs sitting on the mall floor while multiple officers stand around him. Another part of the clip reveals AMP streamer Kai Cenat watching the scene unfold from a higher level inside the building. People have been talking more about the situation due to Cenat's presence, as he and Dennis often work together on creative projects.

Officials haven’t shared much about what led to Dennis’s arrest. On social media, people think it might have come from some casual activity involving the creators, like playing hide-and-seek. However, authorities and Dennis’s team haven’t confirmed this idea.

Duke Dennis arrest follows AMP’s summer campaign amid uncertain impact on future plans

The arrest of Duke Dennis came right after AMP wrapped up their big summer content series in San Antonio. The group stayed at a 53-acre property that used to belong to NBA player Tony Parker. While they were there, they worked on live streams and hosted public events. It’s still unclear if Dennis’s arrest has any direct link to these recent AMP projects since police have not made any clear connections yet.

Dennis has not spoken about the charges, and current reports indicate he is still in police custody. What happens next in the legal process might affect AMP’s content schedule or whether certain members can join future projects together.

The AMP group, which includes Duke Dennis, Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss, has gained a huge audience by mixing fun content with glimpses into their everyday lives. But sharing so much of themselves has also led to more attention and criticism. This situation now places a prominent member of the group in a legal scenario far removed from their usual online setting.

Live content creation often mixes the boundaries between performing and real-life effects. Events like this highlight challenges digital creators face while moving through public areas. The result of Dennis's legal case could become a key point to discuss creator responsibility and actions in public.

Right now, the streamer is still in custody, and photos of Duke Dennis’s arrest are spreading all over the internet. Officials haven’t made any statements yet, but legal experts say the misdemeanor charges could lead to fines or even jail time. It depends on whether Dennis has a past record.

This isn’t the first time that AMP’s actions have grabbed public attention. Some of their earlier events ended up causing chaotic crowds. Nobody knows yet what kind of impact this arrest might have on their future projects. Fans and critics alike are keeping a close eye on what happens next in Dennis’s legal situation.