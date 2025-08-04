72-year-old streamer Matchan goes viral for his love for Umamusume

72-year-old Streamer Matchan (Image via YouTube/@The Oldman Show)

In a digital landscape dominated by Gen Z trends and millennial influencers, a 72-year-old Japanese streamer named Matchan is making waves quietly and virally at the same time.

Matchan, an elderly man with snow-white hair and a soft-spoken demeanor, first gained attention and caught the spotlight after clips of his livestreams began circulating on social media.

In his heartfelt videos, he can be seen talking passionately about various Umamusume characters, reacting during key in-game moments, and more.

His unfiltered and raw expressions are quite opposite to the often over-the-top reactions typical in gaming streams. It appears his unique qualities and video styles are what made netizens stop scrolling and start watching.

A look at streamer Matchan's endearing interest in Umamusume

According to a report by GamerBraves, Matchan posted his first Umamusume-themed video of naming characters in 2021. Right after the game's initial release in Japan, he began creating these interesting videos. Till now, it has garnered over 4 million views. Though he posts content in Japanese, this particular video has reported a noticeable spike in English comments over time. The uptick was noted after the game was launched worldwide recently.

Years after the video was first uploaded, Japanese viewers have returned to praise Matchan's early observations, pointing out how closely his interpretations align with the developers' final character designs. Many have commented that he managed to reflect on the true essence of the original race horses, the characters are based on.

The Japanese creator's connection with the Umamusume franchise runs deep for several years. Old clips from his earlier streams, in which he passionately discusses the series, have recently resurfaced, drawing in millions of nostalgic and curious viewers, according to a Dexerto report.

Although it has been years, his affection has not faded. Interestingly, he often sketches his favorite characters by hand and reflects on the real-life anecdotes behind them. He is truly an admirer and a fan who has continued admiring the content for over four decades.

According to reports, Matchan has demonstrated a surprising ability to identify which Umamusume characters are inspired by specific real-life racehorses, based solely on their in-game designs. And, though he is not 100% accurate by any means, he can see the vision behind the creations of the characters and their inclusivity.

The horse racing veteran's insights highlight a unique crossover. Fans know the franchise's credit in introducing younger audiences to horse racing. But, at the same time, many among the fanatics of the sport have found a renewed connection through the gacha game.

In his videos, Matchan frequently identifies the characters based on their visual details, such as hair color, costume design, and character behaviors. However, he often showcases his extensive knowledge of the horse racing history of Japan, and that has captured the attention of viewers, as per GamerBraves. His ability to recall specific details, races, and legacies adds a layer of authenticity that sets his commentary apart.

With time, he has expanded his involvement with the franchise. From watching the Umamusume anime to engaging with the mobile game, he also shares his trademark videos of guessing the names of a vast range of in-game characters. Expressing affection and support for Matchan, fans have come to refer to him as the "Legendary Horse Racing Grandpa," GamerBraves confirmed.

What makes Matchan a viral phenomenon today?

Matchan's appeal and content creation style extend beyond his knowledge of horse racing. The emotional weight he brings to the game fascinates many. While Umamusume adds a layer of fantasy to real-world history, the YouTuber's reactions and accolades transform the experience into genuine admiration for the sport. For many viewers, his presence adds depth to the franchise and bridges the gap between animated storytelling and the legacy of the horses that inspired it.

One of his unique aspects is his content resonating across generations, appealing not only to long-time horse racing enthusiasts but also to younger viewers discovering the sport through Umamusume. He does not chase trends or views. Instead, his videos are rooted in genuine passion and storytelling.

Famous among viewers for his unwavering love for the anime franchise Umamusume, Matchan's entertaining streams, emotional commentary, and authenticity have captured the attention of thousands online, proving that fandom knows no age.

His rise in the digital landscape, in a field dominated by younger creators, is a striking shift from the usual algorithmic norm. At a time when online engagement often relies on captivating edits, fast cuts, attention-grabbing visuals, and sharp thumbnails, Matchan's content reflects stillness, sincerity, and most importantly, his softness. Videos filmed in a simple setup with a basic camera in a minimalistic room, his content features quiet, thoughtful narration that prioritizes his in-game experiences over visual spectacle. His elegant and minimal approach always stands out.

Since going viral, Matchan has become a beloved figure and a source of entertainment across platforms. Several fans have even started translating his content into English and other languages, ensuring his words reach a broader audience.