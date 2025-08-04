Aland Etienne GoFundMe raises over $70,000 for family of security guard killed in NYC midtown building shooting

Aland Etienne, the guard who passed away in the shooting (Image via Facebook/Gathmand Etienne)

A fundraiser organized for Aland Etienne, the New York City security guard who tragically died in a mass shooting at a Park Avenue office building on July 28, has raised more than $70,000. The GoFundMe page, set up for Etienne's two children, intends to raise a total of $80,000 to support Etienne’s young children’s education.

A note on the GoFundMe page, hoping to raise funds for Etienne’s children, notes:

“On July 28th, 2025, our hearts were shattered when Aland Etienne, a devoted father and beloved security officer, tragically lost his life in a senseless mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in New York City. Aland died a hero — protecting others as he had done selflessly for years.”

The note also shared that all funds collected will go towards the welfare of Etienne’s children, and added,

“This GoFundMe has been created in honor of Aland’s legacy and to support the most important part of his life — his children. All funds raised will go directly toward their education and well-being, ensuring that even in his absence, his love continues to guide and protect them.”

The page also made note of Etienne’s lively personality and his dreams for his children, adding,

“Aland was more than just a colleague or friend — he was light in every room, a pillar of strength to his family, and the kind of father every child dreams of. He leaves behind two beautiful children who were his entire world. His deepest wish was to give them the future they deserve.”

All about Aland Etienne, who passed away in the mass shooting in New York

Aland Etienne was a Haitian immigrant who resided in Canarsie, Brooklyn, as per the New York Post. He served as a security guard at 345 Park Avenue, Manhattan, which was targeted by shooter Shane Tamura on July 28, who killed four people with a rifle.

Etienne had been working at the Park Avenue building for around six years under the security company, McLane Security, and was unarmed at the time of the tragedy, according to The City.

Etienne’s brother took to Facebook to share that his funeral will be taking place on August 9 at Canarsie, Brooklyn. Alongside the post, his brother wrote,

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed their condolences to the Etienne family. We invite you to join us in honoring the life of Aland Etienne—our beloved “New York Hero”—on August 9th at 9 AM at Guarino Funeral Home in Brooklyn.”

As per New York Post, Etienne worked as a security guard at another building in Midtown. A kiosk worker named Jubel Ahman told the publication that he remembers Etienne as a friendly and affectionate person. He said:

“Every morning when he passed, he’d wave and say, ‘Good morning, see you later.’…Yesterday he never came. If he missed a day, the next day he’d come and told he was busy, so I thought he was busy yesterday. I wish he would have come and we could talk one last time.”

The publication also noted that Etienne was due to celebrate the 7th birthday of his son the weekend after he died.

Etienne is survived by his partner Rachelle Paoli, a young son and a daughter, both his parents, and five siblings, according to The City. The publication also shared that Etienne’s brother spoke about the slain guard’s interest in filmmaking, which he left to support his family.