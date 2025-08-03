Who is Jared Allen’s wife? What we know about Amy Johnson amid former Vikings star’s emotional message to wife

Jared Allen (Image via Getty)

Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen’s Hall of Fame induction speech recently made headlines. Apart from his exceptional accolades on the field, he stole the spotlight for the emotional tribute he paid to his wife, Amy Johnson. While Allen's career includes five Pro Bowl appearances and 136 sacks, it was his heartfelt message to Johnson and their children that resonated most deeply with fans.

Allen, 43, married Amy Johnson in May 2010, shortly after the couple got engaged in late 2009. At the time, local outlets like the Star Tribune reported the engagement, noting that Johnson had been a steady presence in Allen's life even during his high-profile years with the Vikings.

It appears that Jackson intentionally stays out of the public eye, although she has been seen with him at certain events. While Allen has shared glimpses of his family, details about Amy's background are not widely publicized. Despite that, she has remained a central figure in the athlete's post-football transition, quietly supporting his career, philanthropic work, and their family.

Jared Allen gave a shout-out to Amy Jackson

Jared Allen the Hall of Famer ✅ pic.twitter.com/Tt8vDBUZR4 — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2025

While sharing a heartfelt speech with the guests in attendance during his Hall of Fame event, Allen expressed his love and affection for his wife and their two daughters. Dedicating a message to Amy, Jared recalled the time of going through premarital counseling and shared some advice someone suggested to him. Recounting that day, he shared,

"He said the two most important decisions you will make in your life is whether you follow Jesus or not and two, who you marry."

Feeling emotional about Jackson's constant support and love, Allen endearingly called his wife, "a true game elevator." Shedding a few tears, he further continued,

"You are one of the smartest people I know. I am in awe of you every single day and I love you more than life itself."

NEW: Former Vikings star Jared Allen delivers an emotional message for his wife during his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech.



Both Allen and his wife were seen crying during the speech.



Allen is considered one of the NFL's best pass rushers of all time, with 136 career… pic.twitter.com/fa1AEt70Vl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 2, 2025

As the Panthers cited, the ex-Panthers defensive end conveyed to his kids,

"Through this process, the word legacy has been talked about a lot; the Hall often says they're here to tell my story. Well, I'm here to tell you two, you are my greatest accomplishments. When I get called home to heaven one day, if all they talk about is this gold jacket, my career, then I failed miserably as a father, a husband, and a friend. You two are my legacy. You are both so talented. And I cannot wait to see what you decide to conquer this world. So always put Christ first, find your why, dream big dreams, and always pursue greatness in whatever you do."

“When I get called home to heaven one day, if all they talk about is this gold jacket, then I failed miserably as a father, a husband, & a friend. You two, [my daughters], are my legacy… Always put Christ first.”

- NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Jared Allen



pic.twitter.com/NxIFNh0gmC — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 2, 2025

Johnson’s reluctance to seek the spotlight may explain why so little is known about her. From the heartwarming speech during the Hall of Fame, it is evident that she plays a pivotal role in Allen's life off the field and beyond the NFL. Their 15-year marriage has outlasted his playing career, and his comments suggested that Johnson continues to be the foundation of his post-retirement purpose.