“Couldn’t even read properly from the teleprompter”: Netizens react as Cardi B hosts WWE’s SummerSlam 2025

Cardi B Hosts WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Amid Mixed Reactions from Fans

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 began with Cardi B, a global music star, as the official host for the evening. MetLife Stadium hosted the event, which combined intense wrestling matches and celebrity appearances. Cardi B, who has won a Grammy Award for her rap music, started the show with flair, entering the arena wearing a black outfit with feathers. The moment became more exciting when she played a short clip of a new song, which many think is from her upcoming album, Am I The Drama

Right after she came in, Cardi spoke to the crowd with energy, welcoming everyone and telling them how excited she was about the night's events

"I'll be real with y'all I'm excited! Who's ready to whoop some ass," Cardi B said. "People are going to be talking about this forever. Welcome to SummerSlam!"

Later, backstage videos showed WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque giving her a pep talk just before she went on stage.

Netizens react as Cardi B takes center stage at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Cardi B's appearance brought star power to the show, but viewers on social media had mixed reactions. Some liked her enthusiasm and outfits, while others criticized her speaking style, with posts pointing out her difficulties reading the teleprompter.

"Cardi B doesn’t belong on that stage. She couldn’t even read properly from the teleprompter. Would rather have an actual Raven in the ring," an X user commented.

"The worst opening in WWE/WWF history!" another comment said.

"She was made for this moment!" another user reacted.

Netizens reacted with a mix of confusion, excitement, and sarcasm to Cardi B's SummerSlam appearance.

"I’m at the age where I don’t know any of these celebrities that WWE is bombarding us with. Cardi Bee? Druski? Just get me a brewski," one wrote.

"Totally forgot she was the host ngl and now I WANT to forget again," another user wrote.

"SHE LOOKS LIKE SHE HAVING FUN OMGAWDDDD," another user commented.

"The queen has arrived at SummerSlam!" another wrote.

"That was cringe! Please stop with all this celebrity nonsense!!!" another said.

Celebrity showdown heats up as Logan Paul and Jelly Roll face off in tag team battle

In another part of the event, the night included an interesting celebrity face-off between YouTube star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul and country music artist Jelly Roll. In a tag team match where Jelly Roll teamed with Randy Orton against Paul and Drew McIntyre, one of the standout moments occurred when Paul performed a body splash onto Jelly Roll through an announce table.

The move temporarily removed Jelly Roll from the match, prompting WWE officials to escort him backstage. However, he later returned to assist Orton. Despite the comeback, McIntyre and Paul secured the win after delivering a Claymore Kick and a Frog Splash to Jelly Roll, leading to the pinfall.

SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 combined wrestling entertainment with celebrity appearances, setting the tone for the multi-night event with both scripted drama and real-time audience reaction.