Who was Actress Dianne Ladd's husband? Details explored as former PepsiCo CEO Robert Charles Hunter dies at 77

The late PepsiCo CEO and Dianne Ladd’s husband Robert Charles Hunter leaves behind a life of business success and quiet devotion.

Robert Charles Hunter, the former PepsiCo executive and husband of actress Dianne Ladd, died this week at the age of 77. A respected leader in the food‑service world and a steady presence in the Ladd family orbit since their 1999 wedding, Hunter’s passing was announced by his family on August 2, 2025. His death marked the end of a quietly supportive chapter for the three‑time Oscar nominee.

As Ladd’s third and longest-lived marriage, it blended business savvy and Hollywood flair, but as news spread of his passing, many wondered: Who was Robert Charles Hunter, and how did a seasoned CEO end up at Hollywood’s side until the very end? Hunter was more than just the quiet half of a celebrity couple; he carried a résumé worth a few seasons of drama, while still managing to let his wife shine.

At the heart of this story is Robert Charles Hunter, a veteran corporate executive who helmed PepsiCo’s Food Systems division (home to Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC back when they were under the Pepsi umbrella). Known in boardrooms as a strategic operator with a knack for scaling operations across continents, he rose to become CEO of that enterprise. He stepped away from that world well before Ladd’s turn as Alice’s Belle Dupree, yet brought his business acumen into their life together when they wed on Valentine’s Day 1999.

“Her third trip down the aisle came on Feb. 14, 1999, when she wed former PepsiCo CEO Robert Charles Hunter,” according to People, and from that point on, he remained her steadfast partner through two and a half decades

Hunter passed away while visiting his children in Texas, the family said. The company he once led credited him at the time as a “turnaround catalyst” who helped engineer growth during the golden era of big‑box fast‑food brands. Obituaries describe him as “a former chief executive in the food and beverage industry and longtime business leader,” underscoring his legacy not just as a Hollywood spouse but as a serious corporate figure.

When Hunter entered Ladd’s life, she was still navigating the emotional scars from two earlier marriages and the tragic loss of her first child.

“After her split from Shea, Ladd was still hopeful she would find love in the future… That moment came on Valentine’s Day 1999 when Ladd wed former PepsiCo CEO Robert Charles Hunter,” wrote People, who also noted Ladd had said she would “probably” tie the knot again and she did.

Over the years, she affectionately shared on Instagram moments with him, captioning one wedding photo “my heart” and calling him the “best date ever.

Though the couple never had children together, Hunter became a beloved stepfather to Ladd’s two daughters, Laura Dern, the Oscar‑winning actress, and Laura’s late sister, Diane Elizabeth. He also embraced becoming part of a blended Hollywood clan and frequently appeared alongside Ladd on red carpets, including premieres of Marriage Story and Joy, and they even co‑founded a production company in later years (reports note his behind‑the‑scenes input respected Ladd’s star status yet added a layer of creative wherewithal to their endeavors).

Friends and colleagues remember him as unpretentious, but always by Diane’s side. They served as a rare example of balance: a world‑wise boardroom executive meets Emmy‑nominated actress with familial history.

When he died at 77, the passing did not generate the tabloids, but it did close a personal chapter that quietly influenced Ladd’s later career. As she continues to grace film and memoir, her husband remains a supporting yet undeniable character in her story, not in the spotlight, but powerfully present until the end.