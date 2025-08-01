Jimmy Kimmel stands with Stephen Colbert in a new billboard campaign amid show cancellation

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel in 2019 (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel supported fellow late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert in the wake of the cancellation of Colbert’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In a large billboard erected in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Kimmel publicly proclaimed that he would be voting for Colbert for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Kimmel’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Colbert’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Talk Series category. For the 77th edition of the television awards, due to be presented in September, Kimmel has openly endorsed Colbert with his billboard.

According to Variety, the billboard directly addresses Emmy voters as well, as it is placed at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega, near the headquarters of the Television Academy. As per the publication, Television Academy members vote for 15 categories at the Emmys, which include the Outstanding Talk Series category.

This is not the first time that Jimmy Kimmel has shown his support for fellow host Stephen Colbert

On the July 17 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert revealed that the show’s network, CBS, has cancelled The Late Show. Addressing the surprise announcement, Colbert said,

“Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May.”

Colbert also revealed that the show won't be returning with a different host, but will end altogether. He added,

“It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. It is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it.”

As per CNBC, CBS and Paramount referred to the cancellation in a statement, and said that it was:

“purely a financial decision against the challenging backdrop in late night…It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

At the time, Colbert’s colleagues and other late-night show hosts rallied in support of the comedian. As per People Magazine, Jimmy Kimmel posted a clip in which Colbert announced his show’s end on his Instagram Stories, and while criticizing the network’s decision, wrote,

“Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Other hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers made similar statements and expressed their unconditional support for Colbert, noted People Magazine.

Kimmel’s latest show of support for Colbert by putting up a billboard is significant, as Variety notes that this year’s Emmy Awards is the last chance for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to bag the prestigious award. The show has been nominated 33 times for an Emmy without a win.

The latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert explored

In the latest July 31 episode of his show, Stephen Colbert spoke to former Vice President Kamala Harris in her first interview after losing her Presidential election bid.

In the interview, Harris and Colbert discussed her bid for the Presidency, as well as the present state of American politics. Harris said,

“I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be.”

As per The Washington Post, Harris also the former President, Joe Biden, sharing that has an enormous amount of respect for him.