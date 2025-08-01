Tory Lanez ordered to pay Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fees after allegedly insulting the rapper’s lawyer during deposition

Tory Lanez Ordered to Cover Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Fees Following Deposition Disruption

A federal court ordered rapper Tory Lanez to cover Megan Thee Stallion’s legal expenses after his behavior during a deposition session was judged unacceptable. This came after a Zoom deposition on April 9, where reports say Lanez disrupted the session and made personal remarks about Megan’s lawyer.

Court records show Lanez interrupted questions and commented on one of the lawyers’ appearances, causing the session to end. The deposition wrapped up in under an hour. Megan’s lawyers responded by filing a motion to hold Lanez in contempt, pointing to his disruptive actions and unwillingness to cooperate.

Lanez had until April 30 to respond or explain, but court records show he missed the deadline. Because of this, the court ordered him to pay the legal costs tied to the case.

Tory Lanez faces stricter court oversight as Megan Thee Stallion pursues related defamation cases

Future cases with Lanez will face stricter monitoring by the court. A magistrate judge is now tasked with managing his depositions to stop any more interference. Megan's lawyers are also seeking a special master, a court official, to handle Lanez’s future testimony. They suggested Lanez should bear the cost of this extra oversight.

This update ties into wider court cases involving people linked to Megan Thee Stallion’s claims about defamation and harassment. In a different case, a federal judge in the Southern District of Florida told YouTuber Milago Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, to pay $5,000 to cover lawyer fees related to evidence sharing.

The lawsuit against Cooper came from accusations that she posted harmful and untrue content about Megan on social platforms. Megan has said these legal moves aim to tackle what she called ongoing online harassment and false stories being spread under the name of journalism.

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” Megan said. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

The court's ruling on Lanez’s actions during his deposition adds another chapter to the ongoing legal battles linked to the 2020 incident, where Megan claimed Lanez shot her. Lanez is already serving time related to this matter, but the civil cases remain active on several levels.

More court oversight and decisions are likely as both sides keep working through the legal issues following the trial.