Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson arrested on domestic assault charges

Sha'Carri Richardson in 2023 (Image via Getty)

Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, who gained worldwide fame after winning a silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics 100 meters race and a gold medal in the 4 × 100 relay, was arrested on domestic violence charges on July 27.

The arrest took place at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in Seattle after Richardson got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, fellow track and field Olympian Christian Coleman, as per People Magazine.

All we know about the incident between Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman

According to the case report made available by Lets Run, Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman were involved in a ‘heated’ argument while exiting the TSA security. An officer who provided an account of the altercation in the report based on security cameras said,

“Just outside of the screening area, Richardson is following and getting close to Coleman several times as Coleman appears to be trying to walk away. Richardson then pushes Coleman hard enough that it sends him crashing into a nearby column. Coleman continues to try to walk away in an effort to get away from Richardson but she continues to bump into him and get into his personal space.”

Recounting that Coleman was again pushed by Richardson, the officer stated,

“She again pushes Coleman, again hard enough that it sends him flying a few feet away. At this point, it appears Coleman goes back to the TSA screening lanes in an attempt to get help. Richardson continues to follow him, still getting close to his personal space, and she throws a pair of headphones at Richardson, striking him somewhere on his body.”

According to USA Today, Richardson was arrested and booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, on July 27. The athlete, who was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, was released on July 28, according to jail records viewed by People Magazine.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been in a relationship for two years, as per The Athletic, but the couple only made their relationship public in February.

As per the case report made available by Lets Run, Coleman confirmed the pair’s relationship, but declined to offer context on his argument with Richardson. Additionally, the officer was told by Coleman that he wished to participate further in the investigation and “declined to be a victim.”

Let's Run noted that the arrest was made because of Washington’s strict domestic violence laws, and within 72 hours of Richardson’s arrest, the City of SeaTac’s prosecutor’s office was required to file charges. However, as per Richardson’s inmate file at the South Correctional Entity, charges had not been filed, noted Lets Run.

After being released, Richardson went on to participate in U.S. track and field championships, clocking 11.07 and placing second in the 100 meters heat, as per USA Today. Even though she qualified for the semifinal, Richardson withdrew from the 100-meter race because, as reigning World Champion, she already qualifies for the upcoming world championships, noted the publication.

According to The Athletic, Coleman, who also participated in the U.S. track and field championship, clocked 10.08 in his heat, advancing to the semifinals.

USA Track and Field told People Magazine in a statement that they were aware of reports of the Sha'Carri Richardson case, but did not have a comment on the matter at the moment.